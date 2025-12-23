Alexander Isak injury latest could make Liverpool break January habit amid £65m Man City transfer battle

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Dec 2025 16:46 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 16:48

The injury to Alexander Isak could force Liverpool's hand in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo, Reds transfer expert David Lynch has insisted.

Though Liverpool managed to claim victory against Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday, the match was not without serious cost as striker Isak was forced off injured in the second half.

The club later announced that the forward underwent surgery for a fractured fibula, and his setback has fuelled calls for the Merseysiders to step up any interest in Bournemouth winger Semenyo.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch revealed that the club may be forced to accelerate any prior plans to sign Semenyo, even if they had originally planned for a summer transfer, saying: "I was given the suggestion Semenyo was very unlikely, but Isak may change things.

"Liverpool might have happily let him go elsewhere because spending in January might not have been the time to sign him. They may have thought they needed a profile like Semenyo anyway, but instead had a number of similar targets of his profile for the summer.

"It's not the case that because Isak's out they'll look at the next available forward and panic. That's how other clubs who aren't great at making signings would work. What Liverpool will do is look at the big picture around a signing, so Isak's injury could potentially change any Semenyo plans."

Liverpool have rarely reacted to injury problems within their squad by spending in the market, but if Semenyo was already a target before Isak's injury, perhaps the club could act in January to bring him in.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Can Liverpool beat Man City and Pep Guardiola to Antoine Semenyo?

While Arne Slot would no doubt benefit from the addition of Semenyo, there are concerns about whether teams like Manchester City could convince the winger to join them instead.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently in second place, two points from first-placed Arsenal, whereas the Reds are in fifth place but trail the Gunners by 10 points.

Lynch was optimistic that Liverpool could beat City to Semenyo's signature despite their struggles on the pitch, telling Sports Mole: "They're both equally attractive propositions, even though Liverpool aren't having a fantastic season.

"There is uncertainty at City, especially with the charges, but also the fact that they didn't win the title last season. There are also questions to be asked about Pep Guardiola's future.

"Liverpool look like a good fit, a place where a lot of attacking players have fulfilled their potential in recent years, so they could absolutely compete with City."

Guardiola's side are yet to learn the outcome of the Premier League's case against them for alleged breaches of the competition's financial rules, and any ruling against the club could involve sanctions as severe as relegation.

Could Liverpool miss out on Bournemouth winger in January?

Semenyo has been frequently mentioned by fans as a possible target, but it would equally not be surprising if the Reds opted against signing the winger.

The Merseysiders did not make a permanent addition to the first team in January when Virgil van Dijk picked up a serious knee injury, with the club instead waiting until the summer to sign centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Lynch was keen to reiterate that Liverpool would only sign Semenyo if they had existing interest in him, when he told Sports Mole: "If they do anything in January, it's because they know he's a signing for the long term, but he can also tick boxes in the short term.

"The big question is whether they are going to do it now. They've watched Semenyo, but it's a big step to go from that to actually signing him.

"I've said many times when we've had discussions that I didn't think he was going to be someone they would sign, but maybe the Isak injury changes the picture. It would be a little bit of a surprise, but he's an interesting one."

Semenyo's release clause of £65m will no doubt mean that competition for his signature will be fierce, and even if Liverpool push for the 25-year-old in January, there is no guarantee that the forward will move to Anfield.

