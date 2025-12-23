Major Antoine Semenyo update as 'initial' transfer enquiry made from Premier League giants

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Dec 2025 14:40 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 14:52

Chelsea have reportedly made an inquiry about signing AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in January.

The Ghana winger has a contract at Bournemouth until 2030 and has a £65m release clause, which is active only in the first 10 days of January.

Semenyo has been impressive this season for the Cherries, registering eight goals and three assists in 16 Premier League appearances.

The Blues are likely to face strong competition from other heavyweight Premier League clubs, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool reportedly vying for his signature.

Chelsea eye move for Semenyo?

According to a report from The Athletic, Chelsea have contacted Semenyo's camp about the conditions of a deal.

Initially, the Blues were looking to sign a new forward in the summer window, but they are potentially accelerating their plans in January to sign the winger.

Chelsea wanted to sign Xavi Simons in the summer, but he moved to Tottenham Hotspur instead, and they ended up signing 20-year-old attacker Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Semenyo, who can play on either flank and has Premier League experience, could be a fantastic signing for the Blues, adding tremendous depth and quality to the squad.

Enzo Maresca has Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Estevao, and Cole Palmer as some of their first-team options, while Raheem Sterling is still on payroll, and it comes as a bit of a shock that they are looking to bolster the area already filled with loads of talent.

Competition from other Premier League clubs for Semenyo

It has been reported that the two Manchester clubs are serious about landing him, with Man City having reportedly held talks with Semenyo's camp over a potential move.

Tottenham have also reportedly made initial contacts, and they are willing to shatter their wage structure to accommodate him, but the winger could have other preferences.

Liverpool have been less active in recent weeks, but they could rekindle their interest following the injury to Alexander Isak, who could be out for a few months at least.