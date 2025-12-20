Tottenham transfer news: Bournemouth want Spurs attacker to replace Antoine Semenyo?

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Dec 2025 13:30 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 14:31

AFC Bournemouth have reportedly earmarked Tottenham Hotspur attacker Brennan Johnson as an ideal candidate to replace Antoine Semenyo, who is likely to leave in January.

The Lilywhites are expected to be one of three main contenders, along with Manchester clubs and Liverpool, to sign Semenyo in the January transfer window.

Due to a £65m release clause in Semenyo's Bournemouth contract, the Cherries are powerless to prevent him from leaving if any potential suitor triggers the release clause.

Spurs are reportedly ready to shatter their wage structure to sign Semenyo, who has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances for Bournemouth this season.

Bournemouth eye move for Johnson?

© Imago

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bournemouth sources have confirmed that Semenyo will leave the club in January, and Johnson has emerged as a potential replacement.

The Cherries reportedly have a list of around half a dozen options they are actively considering to replace Semenyo, and Johnson is among them.

The South Coast Club have reportedly discussed signing Johnson internally, who is now deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Frank at the north London club.

Bournemouth, however, could reportedly face competition from Premier League rival Crystal Palace, which are also eyeing a move for Johnson.

Curious case of Johnson at Spurs

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

The 24-year-old was the club's top scorer last season and netted in the Europa League final, but he has struggled to cement his position under Frank.

The likes of Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison are all ahead of Johnson in the pecking order at Spurs, and therefore, the north London club might be tempted to cash in on him at the right price.

The Wales attacker is also likely to further lose his place in the side when Dejan Kulusevski returns after a long-term injury in the new year.

Tottenham paid £47.5m to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest in 2023, and Spurs should be aiming to recoup the money they spent on him.

If Bournemouth are genuinely interested in Johnson, it could work perfectly for them to secure a swap deal agreement to bring Semenyo to the north London club.