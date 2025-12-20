Thomas Frank sack: Tottenham Hotspur boss addresses feared dressing room crisis as pressure mounts

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Dec 2025 00:29

Thomas Frank has denied that he has lost the dressing room despite the turbulence that has marred the club's recent results.

The Lilywhites sit 11th in the Premier League table after 16 matches, having registered just one victory in their previous seven outings.

Following a successful tenure at Brentford, Frank was appointed as Ange Postecoglou's replacement to build on the club's Europa League triumph, but the transition has been far from seamless.

The North London side recently suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, heightening the pressure ahead of a daunting clash against defending champions Liverpool.

Frank insists Tottenham players are "still with me"

© Imago / Every Second Media

Ahead of Liverpool's visit, Frank has dismissed suggestions that he is losing the dressing room, insisting that the squad remains fully committed to his tactical vision despite facing setbacks.

"No, I think it has been a good buy-in," said Frank via BBC Sport. "You could say that from the beginning of the season we started quite well without being sensational.

"I thought we were very good in some games and good in other games. Like in every season, you have some setbacks and spells where it is maybe not going the right way, but I don't see anything that they're not with me or going in the same direction."

Frank emphasised that his project is not a "quick fix" and requires long-term alignment to achieve sustained success.

"This is not a quick fix. This will take time," continued the Spurs boss. "That's not to say that we're not going to do everything we can to beat Liverpool.

"I'm very comfortable and confident that I will, how can I say, fix it, but just to make sure it's not me. When this club comes out on top, there will be a lot of good people working together, aligned at the same time through the years."

Reported tactical friction and managerial pressure at Spurs

© Imago

Frank's defiant stance comes in the wake of candid comments from Micky van de Ven, who recently praised former boss Postecoglou.

"He was a really good manager. I still really like him," Van de Ven told The Overlap podcast via BBC Sport.

"I liked the offensive play [under Postecoglou]. At the beginning [under Postecoglou], no team was used to playing against our system. We were playing unbelievable football."

Yet, the Dutch defender lauded Frank's approach, noting that the backline is less exposed.

"I like what we have now with Thomas Frank," he said. "We are more secure at the back. I don't like getting exposed every game on the counter-attack."

The Dane has won six, drawn four and lost six of his Premier League matches since arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, illustrating the inconsistency that has plagued his early tenure.

Failure to secure a positive result against Liverpool could leave the Spurs board with a difficult decision to make regarding the future of their leadership, especially since earlier reports suggested that December could be a defining month for the ex-Brentford boss.