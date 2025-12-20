Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Hansi Flick confirms fresh injury blow for La Liga champions

By Matt Law | 20 Dec 2025 13:44 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 14:30

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has revealed that Pedri will be unavailable for Sunday's La Liga contest with Villarreal.

The Spaniard emerged as a major doubt for the match when he missed training on Friday due to a minor muscular issue, and Flick has now confirmed his absence for the clash with the Yellow Submarine.

Pedri, 23, has been a vital player for Barcelona this season, scoring twice and registering six assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has joined Ronald Araujo (personal), Gavi (knee) and Dani Olmo (shoulder) on the sidelines for the team's final fixture of 2025.

Flick has not put a timeframe on a recovery for Pedri, but the Spaniard could be back in the side for the league fixture with Espanyol on January 3.

“Pedri is not available. That’s part of football. He’s injured and we hope he’ll be ready for the next game. Let’s hope he’s ready for Espanyol. The risk is very high. He could play, but the risk is very high," Flick told reporters.

In Pedri's absence, Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia could feature as the midfield two.

Barcelona will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey, while they have won each of their last seven matches in Spain's top flight.

Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while they sit eight clear of Villarreal, who have two games in hand.

Flick wary of "great team" Villarreal

Barcelona's head coach also said that his side would have to be at their best to overcome a Villarreal outfit that have won their last six La Liga matches.

“We’re playing against a great team with a lot of quality and many talented players. I love watching them play. Their coach is incredible and they’re doing very well," said Flick.

“We know how difficult it is to play against this team. For them, it’s the game of the year to show everything they’ve got.”

Barcelona have won 14, drawn one and lost two of their 17 league matches during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 49 goals and conceding 20 times.