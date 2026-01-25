How to watch Barcelona vs. Copenhagen: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 25 Jan 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 19:28

On Wednesday, Barcelona will wrap up the Champions League league phase with a clash against Danish side Copenhagen.

The Blaugrana head into the final matchday in ninth position, while the visitors are down in 26th position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League encounter.

What time does Barcelona vs. Copenhagen kick off?

The match will get underway at 9pm local time on Wednesday, which will be 8pm for UK viewers.

Where is Barcelona vs. Copenhagen being played?

The match will be held at Barcelona's Camp Nou home, which is currently operating with a reduced capacity as renovation works continue at the stadium.

This will be the first time that the Blaugrana have played host to Copenhagen since Lionel Messi netted a brace in a 2-0 success in the 2010-11 Champions League group stage.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Copenhagen in the UK

TV channels

With all 18 games kicking off simultaneously, Barcelona's game has not been picked for one of TNT Sport's TV channels.

Streaming

However, the match will be shown live on the Discovery+ website and app, which is available on a number of devices, including phones, tablets, TVs and game consoles.

Highlights

The Discovery+ platform will also have highlights of Barcelona's final league phase encounter. There should also be match highlights on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Copenhagen?

Barcelona are guaranteed some form of knockout football, but they still have work to do to clinch an automatic last-16 spot.

Hansi Flick's side are sitting just outside the top eight and are one of eight teams that have 13 points after seven matches.

As for Jacob Neestrup's charges, they are one of five teams on eight points and are currently outside the top 24 on goal difference.

That means they will travel to the Camp Nou with hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout rounds for the second time in four seasons.