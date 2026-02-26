Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga showdown at Camp Nou

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 12:31 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 12:32

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make three changes to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Villarreal at Camp Nou.

There will have to be a defensive change from the team's 3-0 success over Levante last time out, as Gerard Martin is suspended after picking up a milestone yellow card.

Pau Cubarsi is expected to replace Martin at the back, but Joao Cancelo could keep his spot ahead of Alejandro Balde at left-back due to his strong performance last time out.

Elsewhere, fit-again Pedri and Fermin Lopez could be introduced into the XI.

Gavi is back in training for Barcelona, but the midfielder has not played since the end of August due to a serious knee injury, and his return will not be rushed.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen remains a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury.

Marc Bernal and Dani Olmo are expected to be the two players to drop out to allow Pedri and Fermin to start, but Robert Lewandowski should keep his spot in the final third of the field despite pressure from Ferran Torres.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski