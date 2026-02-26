Bournemouth lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as clinical Eli Junior Kroupi looks to improve league-best conversion rate

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Feb 2026 20:18 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 20:18

Bournemouth's clinical young forward Eli Junior Kroupi aims to rediscover his scoring touch on Saturday afternoon, boasting the Premier League's best shot conversion rate with eight goals from just 26 attempts this season.

The 19-year-old forms part of an exciting Cherries attack that includes winter arrival Rayan, who is expected to start on the wing as he looks to add to his three direct goal involvements since joining the club last month.

Andoni Iraola's men are still navigating a significant absentee list, including Justin Kluivert, Ben Gannon-Doak and Julio Soler, while the fitness of Lewis Cook must be assessed following a hamstring complaint.

However, Tyler Adams came through his first start since December unscathed and should feature from the off against the Black Cats, having previously netted in the reverse fixture in November.

With defensive stability a priority following a recent goalless draw, Djordje Petrovic will likely be protected by a back four of Alex Jimenez, James Hill, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert.

Alex Scott is poised to start alongside Adams in the middle of the park, providing the platform for Amine Adli and Rayan to support the duo of Kroupi and central striker Evanilson.

Despite their injury concerns, the South Coast outfit remain formidable at the Vitality Stadium and will view the visit of an off-form Sunderland side as the perfect opportunity to boost their European prospects.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

