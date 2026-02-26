Man United reveal Lisandro Martinez 'stance' amid transfer links with Barcelona

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 19:40 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 19:42

Manchester United are reportedly determined to keep hold of Lisandro Martinez this summer amid transfer links with Barcelona.

The La Liga champions are expected to bring a new centre-back to Camp Nou ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and it is understood that Hansi Flick's side are huge admirers of Martinez due to his ability to progress the ball from the back.

Martinez's current contract at Man United is due to expire in 2027, although the Red Devils do have the option to extend that for a further year until 2028.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Man United want to keep hold of Martinez, with a new contract expected to be placed on the table.

© Imago / News Images

Man United 'want to keep Martinez' amid Barcelona links

Martinez missed Monday's Premier League clash with Everton due to a minor calf injury, but the Argentina international could potentially be back in the squad for Sunday's contest with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal before making the switch to Man United from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Martinez has represented the Red Devils on 106 occasions in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the process.

The South American has been partnered with Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man United defence since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach.

Matthijs de Ligt remains on the sidelines with a back injury, but Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are also defensive options for Man United.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Should Man United hand Martinez a new deal?

Martinez is the type of player and character that Man United need at the club moving forward, and it would be a mistake to let him leave.

Barcelona's interest is not surprising, as Martinez is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in world football, but he has been excellent for the Red Devils when clear from injury, and he should be a key part of the team moving forward.