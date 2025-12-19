Team News: Tottenham vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 19 Dec 2025 17:30

The highest-scoring fixture in Premier League history takes centre stage this weekend, as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool lock horns in North London on Saturday evening.

The champions lead the Lilywhites by four points and four places in the top-flight rankings, and here Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Pape Sarr (AFCON), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh), James Maddison (ACL)

Doubtful: Radu Dragusin (fitness), Kota Takai (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

LIVERPOOL

Out: Joe Gomez (muscle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Wataru Endo (ankle), Cody Gakpo (muscle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: Dominik Szoboszlai (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Chiesa, Jones, Wirtz; Ekitike