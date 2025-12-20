Tottenham games Xavi Simons will miss after Liverpool red card as VAR decision explained

By Ben Knapton | 20 Dec 2025 18:31

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Xavi Simons will soon find himself on the naughty step following his red card against Liverpool in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Netherlands international was unsurprisingly named in Thomas Frank's starting XI for the battle with the Reds, having shown signs of improvement in recent weeks following a slow start to life in England.

Simons carried the fight to the champions in the opening 30 minutes, but the former RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain attacker was then given his marching orders midway through the first half.

Simons was penalised for a mistimed challenge on Liverpool captain and international teammate Virgil van Dijk, raking his studs down the back of the defender's Achilles, although referee John Brooks did not brandish the red card straight away.

However, the official was then sent to review the incident on the pitchside monitor, and following a closer look, he brandished the red card for the playmaker.

Tottenham games Xavi Simons will miss after Liverpool red card

"He's absolutely nowhere near that football!"



Xavi Simons is sent off for a reckless challenge on Virgil van Dijk ? pic.twitter.com/mt3B6SJR6z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2025

Brooks explained to the crowd that Simons caught Van Dijk on the calf with his studs, a tackle that amounted to serious foul play and a straight red card.

Unlike sending-offs for two bookable offences or denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, serious foul play carries a three-game ban, so Simons will be unavailable to Tottenham until January 7.

The Dutchman begins his three-match suspension against Crystal Palace in next Sunday's London derby, before also sitting out the all-capital clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on New Year's Day.

Simons will then complete his suspension against Sunderland on January 4, before making his return to action in Spurs' trip to Bournemouth three days later.

The 22-year-old was making his 22nd appearance for Tottenham in all competitions on Sunday, but he has only managed two goals and three assists for the Europa League winners since his big-money switch in the summer.

How can Tottenham replace suspended Xavi Simons?

#TOTLIV – 30’ VAR OVERTURN



After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of yellow card to Simons and issued a red card for serious foul play.



Referee announcement: “After review, the Tottenham No.7, with studs, catches the Liverpool player [No.4] on the calf… — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) December 20, 2025

Tottenham were already in a creative crisis with Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison sidelined with knee injuries, and Simons's absence deprives the Lilywhites of yet another inventive and versatile option.

The Netherlands international was shifted across to the left-hand side on Saturday after featuring in a central attacking role against Nottingham Forest, but Frank still has a handful of alternatives in attack.

All of Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel can function on the left flank for Tottenham, while Lucas Bergvall is the next best thing in the number 10 position while Kulusevski and Maddison are missing.

Pape Sarr representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations complicates central matters further for Tottenham, who were already struggling to generate clear-cut chances before losing yet another playmaker, so the festive period is unlikely to be a fun one for an already under-pressure Frank.