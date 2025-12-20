Spurs vs. Liverpool team news confirmed as Dominik Szoboszlai starts, Thomas Frank makes one change

By Ben Knapton | 20 Dec 2025 16:19 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 16:29

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The evening showdown in North London marks the Reds' first game since Mohamed Salah departed for the Africa Cup of Nations, and his recent replacement - Dominik Szoboszlai - was a doubt before kickoff due to an ankle injury.

The Hungary international sustained the issue in last weekend's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, but he has been passed fit to take his place in Arne Slot's starting lineup.

The Liverpool head coach is therefore able to put out a near-identical XI from the victory over Brighton, as Hugo Ekitike continues up front over Alexander Isak following his brace against the Seagulls.

Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch continue in the central areas once more, and the visitors' only change comes at right-back, as Conor Bradley returns from suspension to replace the injured Joe Gomez.

Jeremie Frimpong is back on the bench after spending over two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, but Federico Chiesa is kept waiting for a starting slot.

Spurs vs. Liverpool: Thomas Frank makes one change as defender returns

Likewise, Spurs boss Thomas Frank has also made just the one change to the team that were decimated 3-0 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend.

The Lilywhites came into Saturday's game with an identical squad from their trip to Nottinghamshire, and despite the manner of that alarming performance, Frank has kept faith with 10 starters from that game.

The solitary change sees Lucas Bergvall come into the XI in place of Richarlison, who drops to the bench as Randal Kolo Muani shifts to a central striking role.

Richarlison's demotion also means that Xavi Simons will seemingly occupy the left-wing position, with Bergvall operating ahead of Rodrigo Bentancur and Archie Gray, who is retained after his fatal mistake against Forest.

There is also a notable name on the bench for Tottenham, as centre-back Radu Dragusin makes his return to the matchday squad for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in January.

Liverpool can move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table with a win, but a victory for Spurs will take them to within just one point of the holders.

Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Simons; Kolo Muani

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Danso, Palhinha, Richarlison, Tel, Johnson, Odobert, Davies

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Isak, Chiesa, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha, Lucky