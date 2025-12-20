Aston Villa defender wants Barcelona move as 'talks' have taken place

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Dec 2025 14:10 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 14:32

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres has reportedly expressed his willingness to return to Spain and play for Barcelona in the near future.

After a successful spell at Villarreal, Torres moved to England in the summer of 2023 to join Villa, and he has been a key player under Unai Emery.

The 28-year-old has often struggled with fitness issues at Villa Park, but he has still managed over 90 games and has been a commanding leader at the back for his club.

Torres has a contract at Villa Park until 2028, but the defender reportedly feels that his time in England could be coming to an end if an opportunity to return to Spain materialises in January.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of Real Madrid, and Barcelona reportedly feel that the defence is an area where they can bolster in January.

Barcelona eye move for Torres?

© Iconsport

According to a report from Spain, Torres could be allowed to move on if they receive a suitable offer for him in January.

Villa value the Spaniard at around £35m, and they would be willing to do business around the price, as the club need fund to bolster other areas of the pitch in their fight to qualify for the Champions League.

The report claims that Barcelona value the defender's versatility and tactical intelligence, and that talks have taken place via intermediaries to reach a financial agreement that will not jeopardise the club's budget.

Villa are already reportedly looking for young talent as a potential replacement in case he departs.

Will Torres leave Aston Villa?

© Imago

Torres knows La Liga very well and has the required skill set to play for any top Spanish side, having made over 170 appearances at Villarreal before moving to Villa.

The emotional factor of the possibility of returning to Spain could force him to leave as well, while he might think that he can reach a different level under Flick's guidance.

It will be really difficult for any player to turn down a move to Barcelona if they come calling, and a potential move away from Villa is only possible if the financial terms are met.