Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 12:50 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 12:49

Barcelona will be aiming to make it eight straight wins in La Liga when they continue their domestic campaign away to high-flying Villarreal on Sunday afternoon. The Catalan outfit have proven themselves to be the best side in Spain in the first half of the 2025-26 season, sitting top of the La Liga table ahead of Real Madrid. Barcelona are currently four clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while Hansi Flick's side sit eight points ahead of third-placed Villarreal, who have two games in hand. Villarreal are proving themselves to be title contenders this term, and a win over Barcelona on Sunday afternoon would send out a huge message. Both sides were in Copa del Rey action during the week, with Barcelona beating Guadalajara 2-0 to progress to the round of 16, while Villarreal suffered a 2-1 defeat to Racing Santander. Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest on Sunday afternoon. Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 56

Villarreal wins: 12

Draws: 10

Barcelona wins: 34

Barcelona have tackled Villarreal on 56 occasions throughout history, and they comfortably lead the head-to-head record, posting 34 wins to Villarreal's 12, while there have also been 10 draws.

Lionel Messi is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having found the back of the net on 16 occasions against Villarreal during his time at Barcelona, while Neymar is second on nine.

Diego Forlan, who famously had a spell at Manchester United, is actually Villarreal's leading goalscorer against Barcelona, having netted five times against the Catalan outfit during his career.

In La Liga, there have been 50 meetings, with Barcelona's winning 30 times to Villarreal's 11, while the points have been shared on nine occasions in Spain's top flight.

Villarreal incredibly recorded a 5-3 victory away to Barcelona in January 2024 and 3-2 win in May 2025, either side of a 5-1 triumph for the Catalan team in September 2024.

Villarreal's last three wins over Barcelona have come away from home, and they have not actually managed to beat the Catalan side in front of their own supporters since October 2007.

Ten of the last 13 La Liga meetings between the two sides have ended in Barcelona wins, but Villarreal did manage to record three straight victories over the Catalan team between April 2007 and March 2008.

Last 20 meetings

May 18, 2025: Barcelona 2-3 Villarreal (La Liga)

Sept 22, 2024: Villarreal 1-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 27, 2024: Barcelona 3-5 Villarreal (La Liga)

Aug 27, 2023: Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 12, 2023: Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 20, 2022: Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 22, 2022: Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal (La Liga)

Nov 27, 2021: Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 25, 2021: Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 27, 2020: Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

Jul 05, 2020: Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 24, 2019: Barcelona 2-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Apr 02, 2019: Villarreal 4-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 02, 2018: Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

May 09, 2018: Barcelona 5-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Dec 10, 2017: Villarreal 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 06, 2017: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal (La Liga)

Jan 08, 2017: Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 20, 2016: Villarreal 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 08, 2015: Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

