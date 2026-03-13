Tottenham transfer news: Spurs goalkeeper 'expected' to leave on loan this summer

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Mar 2026 18:49

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is reportedly expected to leave the north London club on loan during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs in January 2025 from Slavia Prague for a fee of £12.5m, hoping to establish himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

However, the Czech shot-stopper has endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign, making just three appearances across all competitions.

Kinsky was surprisingly handed a start in the Champions League round-of-16 first-leg clash against Atletico Madrid, but his night ended prematurely as he was substituted after only 17 minutes.

Igor Tudor reportedly did not acknowledge the goalkeeper as he walked off the pitch, an incident that many observers believe may have marked a breaking point in the relationship between the player and the manager.

Antonin Kinsky set for Tottenham loan exit?

© Imago

According to a report from The Telegraph, Kinsky is now expected to seek a temporary move away from Tottenham in the summer in order to secure regular first-team football and revive his development.

Kinsky reportedly had hoped to leave Spurs on loan in the previous two transfer windows, but the move was blocked on both occasions, last summer and again in January.

The report claims that the goalkeeper will seek a move once more at the end of the season, and this time the north London club are unlikely to stand in his way.

Given the magnitude of what happened with him in Madrid, doubts have surfaced about whether he will ever play for the club again.

A long road back for Kinsky?

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

The Czech goalkeeper is eager to secure regular playing time, either at Tottenham or elsewhere, and a spell away from the spotlight could prove crucial in helping him revive his career.

Although Kinsky has been criticised for his mistakes in such a high-profile encounter, Tudor’s decision to reintroduce him to the team despite the goalkeeper not having played since October also raises serious questions.

With Guglielmo Vicario’s future already under scrutiny, Spurs may need to recruit two new goalkeepers next summer as part of a broader squad rebuild, irrespective of where they finish in the league.