Africa Cup of Nations: How to watch Morocco vs Mali - date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 23 Dec 2025 18:22

On Friday, tournament hosts Morocco will go toe-to-toe with Mali on matchday two of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

Morocco dispatched Comoros via a 2-0 scoreline in the tournament opener, while Mali had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Zambia.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Group A fixture.

What time does Morocco vs. Mali kick off?

The contest will get underway at 9pm local time on Friday, which will be a 8pm kick off for UK viewers.

Where is Morocco vs. Mali being played?

The game will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco's capital city, Rabat.

The tournament hosts are playing at the 69,500 capacity stadium in all three of their group stage fixtures. The ground will also be the venue for four knockout games, including the final on January 18.

How to watch Morocco vs. Mali in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch on the 4seven channel, with coverage starting five minutes before kick-off at 7:55pm.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game live on the official Channel 4 website and app.

Highlights

If you are unable to watch live, you can find highlights of the group game, and all other matches at the tournament, on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Morocco and Mali?

Morocco are sitting top of Group A after beating Comoros 2-0 thanks to goals from Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi.

Meanwhile, Mali are two points adrift in second place after Lassine Sinayoko's opener was cancelled out by Patson Daka's stoppage-time equaliser in Monday's meeting with Zambia.

Walid Regragui's side are bidding to make a fifth consecutive knockout round appearance at the tournament, while Mali are looking to progress from the group stage for a fourth successive AFCON.

There is the possibility of securing one of the best third-placed spots, but these two sides will both have aspirations of securing automatic qualification via a top-two finish.