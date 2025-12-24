AFCON 2025: Tunisia end their hoodoo, beaten finalists make their mark, DR Congo and Senegal solid ahead of showdown... the day's results

By |

Tunisia end their hoodoo, beaten finalists make their mark, DR Congo and Senegal solid ahead of showdown... AFCON daily round-up
© Iconsport / BackpagePix

Tunisia and Nigeria showed no signs of nerves in their opening matches at AFCON 2025. The same goes for DR Congo and Senegal, who built up confidence ahead of their blockbuster meeting next weekend.

On Tuesday, DR Congo beat Benin (1-0) at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat in the first match of Group D. The Congolese found the back of the net fairly quickly through Theo Bongonda (16th minute).

Mouth-watering clash with Senegal awaits

A promising duel against Senegal awaits, after they dispatched Botswana (3-0 victory) in Tangier. Nicolas Jackson grabbed a brace (40th, 58th) while Cherif Ndiaye (90th) sealed the win, allowing the Lions to build momentum ahead of Saturday's clash against DR Congo.

The last meeting between the two sides had lived up to all expectations. Trailing 2-0 at the half-hour mark, Senegal overturned the deficit against the Congolese on their own turf (3-2 final score) on 9th September to secure their path to the 2026 World Cup. The rematch therefore promises to be a cracker.

Nigeria overcome Tanzania, Tunisia end their curse

In Group C, Nigeria got their campaign underway with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in Fes. Charles M'Mombwa (50th) cancelled out Semi Ajayi's opener (36th) before Ademola Lookman (52nd) restored the lead for the beaten finalists for good.

They will lock horns on Saturday with Tunisia, who defeated Uganda (3-1) in the final match of the evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat thanks to goals from Ellyes Skhiri (10th) and Elias Achouri, who bagged a brace (40th, 64th). Denis Omedi pulled one back in the 90th+2.

The North Africans have thus ended a 12-year curse. Prior to this victory, they had not won a single opening match since 2013.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Africa Cup of Nations related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe