Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Ivory Coast vs. Mozambique

History has already been made at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Egypt and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah set a new record on Monday, and the fixtures keep coming thick and fast on Christmas Eve.

Defending champions Ivory Coast kick off their bid for back-to-back titles, while Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon and Riyad Mahrez's Algeria are also in action.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Wednesday's AFCON games.

Familiar deep runners Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea will kick off their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns in Group E as the two nations square off at the Mohammed V Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides aim to improve on their round-of-16 finishes in the previous edition, though the Stallions have reached at least the semi-finals in three of their last five continental appearances, while Nzalang Nacional claimed a quarter-final berth in three of four prior participations.

We say: Burkina Faso 1-0 Equatorial Guinea

Despite Burkina’s free-scoring run, a tighter contest is expected given the low-scoring nature of previous meetings, though the Stallions’s momentum and slight historical edge point towards a narrow opening-day victory.

Two former Africa Cup of Nations champions, Algeria and Sudan, face off in Rabat on Wednesday, a crucial match that could shape their chances of advancing from Group E.

Having exited at the group stage at AFCON 2021 and 2023, the Fennecs need a positive start in Morocco against an opponent without a win in this competition since 2012.

We say: Algeria 3-0 Sudan

While Abdelrahman’s previous exploits on the international stage make him the standout star, the team’s broader lack of consistent goalscorers could mar their prospects on Wednesday.

Therefore, Algeria should seal a routine triumph, ending their six-match run without success since lifting the title in 2019.

Defending champions Ivory Coast begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a Group F clash against Mozambique on Wednesday, December 24 at the Grand Stadium of Marrakech, as the Elephants look to make a strong start to their title defence in Morocco.

Both teams begin their campaigns with this fixture, with an opportunity to establish momentum in a group that also includes Cameroon and Gabon, with a strong result expected to set the foundation for advancement to the knockout stages.

We say: Ivory Coast 3-0 Mozambique

Ivory Coast appear to have come of age since lifting the AFCON trophy two years ago, and Fae will be hoping to launch another memorable tournament when his side open their campaign against Mozambique on Wednesday.

History, squad quality and recent momentum all point in favour of the Ivorians in this fixture, and despite the absence of Haller, the defending champions will expect to secure a convincing victory in the clash.

Cameroon get their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations underway with a clash against Gabon on Wednesday, December 24 in Agadir.

A nation that was once regarded as one of Africa's footballing powerhouses, Cameroon will be desperate to reclaim that title in Morocco, but it will not be easy.

We say: Cameroon 0-0 Gabon

Both teams will want to feel their way into the competition, giving off a feeling of trepidation to avoid losing the first game.

With the last head-to-head ending goalless, this one is likely to end the same, considering Cameroon's struggles in the final third and Aubameyang's absence for the Panthers.

