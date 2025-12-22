Preview: Cameroon vs Gabon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Byron David | 22 Dec 2025 08:02

Cameroon get their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations underway with a clash against Gabon on Wednesday, December 24 in Agadir.

A nation that was once regarded as one of Africa's footballing powerhouses, Cameroon will be desperate to reclaim that title in Morocco, but it will not be easy.

Match preview

Cameroon are undoubtedly going through a tough time in the world of football, after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The Indomitable Lions currently hold the African record for the number of appearances at the global showpiece with eight, so losing out on another to Cape Verde was a bitter blow.

However, there is a chance for them to make amends with their fans if they can progress from the 'group of death' and go deep into the tournament.

David Pagou's men qualified for the continental showdown by topping their group and going through unbeaten, but the real deal is sure to be a different prospect.

The coach surprisingly left out veteran striker and captain Vincent Aboubakar, which could yet come back to haunt him, considering the West African nation's lack of potency in the final third.

Cameroon failed to score in each of their last two outings, partly why they will not be on the plane to America next year, which their fans are not used to, after being spoiled in the past with the likes of Roger Milla, Patrick Mboma and Samuel Eto'o.

The Indomitable Lions also failed to hit the back of the net in their last meeting with Gabon, sharing two wins apiece across the last five head-to-heads.

Wearing the tag of dark horses in this edition of the tournament, Gabon will be hoping to go one better than their quarter-final appearances in 1996 and 2012.

Despite being ranked 27 places below Cameroon in FIFA's latest world rankings, the Panthers are more likely to avoid defeat here, considering their recent form.

Thierry Mouyouma's men have not lost a game in regulation time in their last six outings, which includes a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

Gabon are disruptors, though, and they relish upsetting the giants of African football, using their unpredictability to good effect.

The Panthers are solid at the back and depend on their flair players to turn matches on their head in a moment of brilliance.

With their last date with Cameroon ending goalless, Gabon will not go down easily in this opening encounter.

Cameroon form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

D

L

Gabon form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

D

Team News

Cameroon have a complete squad from which to select, highlighted by newly-appointed captain Bryan Mbeumo.

The Manchester United player will be carrying the hopes of his nation in Morocco, especially with the absence of Aboubakar.

Pagou left goalkeeper Andre Onana out of the squad, opting for Devis Epassy as the main man between the sticks, a player he is also relying on as one of three captains for the team.

Levante's Karl Etta Eyong has enjoyed an incredible breakout season, scoring five goals in 12 La Liga appearances, and he now has his sights set on lighting up AFCON in Morocco.

Gabon's captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is their talisman, but he will miss the opening game after picking up a knock in his final game for Marseille.

As a result, all eyes will be on Denis Bouanga, who was incredible in the MLS this season, scoring 26 goals in 34 appearances for Los Angeles FC.

Mario Lemina's vast experience in France and England will be invaluable to Mouyouma's team as they hope to progress from Group F.

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Epassy; Tchamadeu, Wooh, Boyomo, Tolo; Onana, Baleba; Mbeumo, Dina Ebimbe, Nkoudou; Magri

Gabon possible starting lineup:

Mbaba; Oyono, Ecuele Manga, Appindangoye, Ekomie; Ndong, Lemina; Boaunga, Kanga, Allevinah; Openda

We say: Cameroon 0-0 Gabon

Both teams will want to feel their way into the competition, giving off a feeling of trepidation to avoid losing the first game.

With the last head-to-head ending goalless, this one is likely to end the same, considering Cameroon's struggles in the final third and Aubameyang's absence for the Panthers.

