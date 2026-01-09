Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon vs. Achraf Hakimi's Morocco

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 06:00

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continues on Friday, with the first two quarter-finals taking place, and it would be fair to say that both matches are fascinating ties.

Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon vs. Achraf Hakimi's Morocco is the standout contest, but there is also an intriguing match between Mali and Senegal.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Friday's AFCON games.

A West African derby will see Mali battle it out with Senegal in the first quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Friday, for a place in the last four of the competition.

Les Aigles got past Tunisia 3-2 on penalties in the previous round, while the Lions of Teranga sent Sudan packing from Morocco in the same round.

We say: Mali 0-1 Senegal

Senegal are slight favourites heading into this fixture, considering the quality within their ranks and the ease with which they have dispatched previous opponents.

That said, Mali are not pushovers, and they could take the Senegalese to the limit on Friday, but Senegal’s attack should carry them over the line, and we predict a narrow 1-0 victory for the 2021 champions.

Cameroon and Morocco face off in a heavyweight quarter-final at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, January 9 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

This encounter brings together two of Africa’s most storied football nations. Cameroon are five-time AFCON champions, first lifting the trophy in 1984, while Morocco remain one of the continent’s traditional powerhouses and semi-finalists at AFCON 2021.

We say: Cameroon 1-2 Morocco

This quarter-final is expected to be finely balanced, pitting Cameroon’s tactical discipline and physical structure against Morocco’s possession-based approach and home advantage.

Cameroon’s AFCON pedigree and historical edge suggest they will pose a serious challenge, but Morocco’s form, attacking consistency and backing from the Rabat crowd give the hosts a narrow advantage in what should be a closely contested encounter.

