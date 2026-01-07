Morocco lineup vs Cameroon: Predicted XI for AFCON quarter-final clash as Hakimi, Diaz eye another major semi-final

By Nsidibe Akpan | 07 Jan 2026 23:47 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 00:33

Morocco are aiming to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 49 years when they face Cameroon in the quarter-finals on Friday, with victory moving them a step closer to ending their long wait since lifting the trophy in 1976.

The Atlas Lions head into the clash with renewed confidence and growing momentum, boosted by the return of captain Achraf Hakimi and the continued influence of Brahim Diaz as they pursue another semi-final appearance on home soil.

Playing in Rabat, the hosts are looking to build on the belief and international recognition earned from their historic run to the semi-finals of the last FIFA World Cup, a campaign that reshaped expectations around the national team and raised standards heading into AFCON 2025.

Hakimi’s return from injury has restored leadership, intensity and balance to Morocco’s right flank, while Diaz has established himself as the creative and attacking focal point, delivering decisive moments in the knockout rounds and cementing his status as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Together, they embody a Moroccan side that blends elite European experience with tactical cohesion under Walid Regragui, as the hosts aim to overcome a traditionally formidable Cameroonian team and take another step toward a long-awaited continental crown.

The North Africans will be without Azzedine Ounahi, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a leg muscle injury, although the 25-year-old Girona midfielder will remain with the squad to support his teammates, with head coach Walid Regragui has expressed confidence in the depth available despite the setback.

At the back, Morocco will rely on the experience of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to anchor the defence, supported by Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina and Noussair Mazraoui, forming a solid base against a Cameroon side known for its attacking confidence and fearless approach.

In midfield, VfB Stuttgart’s Bilal El Khannouss plays a key creative role by linking defence and attack, complemented by Neil El Aynaoui’s box-to-box energy and Ismael Saibari’s movement and creativity, giving Morocco control, balance and attacking thrust through the middle.

The attacking unit is spearheaded by Diaz, who has been Morocco’s most lethal player at this year’s AFCON and leads the scoring charts with four goals in four matches, with his round of 16 strike against Tanzania not only sealing progression but also underlining his importance to Morocco’s title ambitions.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli adds pace and directness from the left, contributing one assist so far and stretching defences with his movement and link-up play, while Ayoub El Kaabi leads the line and provides a consistent goal threat, having scored three goals in the tournament including a decisive brace against Zambia, with his physicality and finishing expected to be crucial against Cameroon’s disciplined back line.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui; El Khannouss, Al Aynaoui, Saibari; Díaz, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi