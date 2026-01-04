Monday's Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 predictions including Egypt vs. Benin

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 04 Jan 2026 22:52 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 23:00

With host nation Morocco and the likes of Senegal, Mali and Cameroon already through to the quarter-finals, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 continues on Monday, featuring two fixtures.

Having rested in the final group stage game, Mohamed Salah returns to lead Egypt’s AFCON charge against Benin, while Victor Osimhen aims for more consistent performance as Nigeria face knockout debutants Mozambique.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Monday’s AFCON round of 16 fixtures.

Aiming to avoid another round-of-16 elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations, Group B winners Egypt take on Benin at Adrar Stadium on Monday for a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

Hossam Hassan’s team have kept consecutive clean sheets after a hard-fought, comeback, tournament-opening victory against Zimbabwe, and they are heavy favourites to beat an opponent whose first-ever 90-minute triumph at this event came in this edition’s group stage.

We say: Egypt 3-1 Benin

Despite Benin’s historic victory against Botswana, Rohr’s team are a level below the continent’s top sides, of which Egypt are undeniably one.

It is hard to make a case for the West African nation to upset a motivated North African nation led by Salah and Marmoush, and the seven-time champions should claim the victory to set up a last-eight contest with defending champions Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso.

Group C winners Nigeria will continue their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title when they go up against Mozambique at the Complexe Sportif de Fez on Monday.

The Nigerians navigated the first round, winning all three matches, while the Mambas managed to book their place in the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams after the conclusion of the preliminaries.

We say: Nigeria 2-0 Mozambique

Nigeria have been clinical in front of goal and, with the likes of Adams, who has struck a good understanding with Osimhen and Lookman, they will have a field day toying with the Mozambican rearguard.

That said, we do expect the Mambas to enter the game with a defensive mindset, which could limit the chances of the Eagles. Therefore, we reckon Nigeria will claim a 2-0 win.

