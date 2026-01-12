Senegal lineup vs Egypt: Predicted XI for Africa Cup of Nations semi-final as Jackson eyes return

By Byron David | 12 Jan 2026 13:55 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 14:18

Senegal will lock horns with Egypt in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday, January 14.

The 2021 winners have been excellent in the tournament so far, but one man who made a blistering start could get the nod for this crucial encounter.

Nicolas Jackson opened his AFCON account with a brace against Botswana, but coach Pape Thiaw left him as an unused sub in two of their last three matches.

The Bayern Munich man is poised to return to the starting lineup after Habibou Diallo failed to impress in their quarter-final against Mali.

Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye are likely to flank him in a three-pronged attack on the Egyptians.

At the back, Edouard Mendy will keep his place between the sticks, so will the four defenders in front of him, including Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhite and Malick Diouf.

In the middle of the park, Habib Diarra is likely to partner Evertonian Idrissa Gueye, while Pape Gueye will round up the midfield three.

Senegal possible starting lineup: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Diarra, I.Gueye, P.Gueye; Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane

