Egypt lineup vs Senegal: Predicted XI for Africa Cup of Nations clash as Salah chases history

By Byron David | 12 Jan 2026 14:17

Egypt are on course to add to their record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles, but they must first overcome a difficult Senegal team in their semi-final on Wednesday, January 14.

Mohamed Salah has already scored four goals in five games at this AFCON, and he has also now netted against 11 different opponents at this tournament.

The Liverpool forward equalled his coach, Hossam Hassan's AFCON tally with 11 goals in total, but if he scores one more, he will become Egypt's joint top-scorer at AFCON alongside Hassan El-Shazly.

Egypt's hopes do rest a fair bit on his shoulders and on their front three as a whole, with Man City forward Omar Marmoush leading the line, while Trezeguet occupies the left wing and is likely to start after coming off the bench in the quarter-final.

Behind them, Marwan Attia, Hamdi Fathi and Ibrahim Adel will be responsible for the Egyptian engine room.

Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy has been a staple in the Egyptian setup, while defender Mohamed Hamdy is battling a knee injury.

Ahmed Fatouh may take his place, as he did in their quarter-final battle with Cote d'Ivoire.

The other three defenders, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim and Rami Rabia, are destined to keep their place in the starting lineup.

Egypt possible starting lineup: El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Fathi, Adel; Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet

