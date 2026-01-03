Preview: Nigeria vs Mozambique - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 03 Jan 2026 15:44

Group C winners Nigeria will continue their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title when they go up against Mozambique at the Complexe Sportif de Fez on Monday.

The Nigerians navigated the first round, winning all three matches, while the Mambas managed to book their place in the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams after the conclusion of the preliminaries.

Match preview

After they failed to make it to the 2026 World Cup, the Super Eagles have a chance to make up for their shortfall in the ongoing AFCON in Morocco.

Eric Chelle’s men already signalled their intention to challenge for the title with three victories across the same number of group matches, scoring eight goals and conceding four times in that run.

Nigeria’s greatest strength is their squad depth, which is evident in the much-changed side that started in their 3-1 victory over Uganda last time out.

The 2023 runners-up have quickly established themselves as the best attacking team in the tournament, and with the regulars likely to be restored to the starting XI, Monday’s opponents will have a torrent of Nigerian attackers to contend with.

The head-to-head record between these teams is heavily in favour of the former champions, who have won four of their last five meetings, with the other result being a 0-0 draw in March 2009.

Having been beaten by the odd goal in three by the hosts, Ivory Coast, in the final of the 2023 edition, the West Africans could use that defeat as motivation to go all the way once again.

However, Nigeria have defensive frailties, and that is highlighted by their inability to keep a clean sheet in any of their three previous games.

© Imago / APP Although they did not enjoy the best campaign in the group stage, winning only one game against Gabon, it was adequate to get them over the line. Having earned their first AFCON victory, Chiquinho Conde ’s team will be aiming for a major scalp in their pursuit of a second win in the history of the competition and a place in the last eight.

But their record of four draws and 13 losses in the competition’s history is hard to ignore, and with a date against a rampant Nigerian forward line, Conde’s charges will have a busy day at the office on Monday.

Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

W

W

Nigeria form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

W

Mozambique Africa Cup of Nations form:

L

W

L

Mozambique form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

W

L

Team News

Eric Chelle recently spoke about the difficulty he has had to face choosing a starting XI, given the quality within his ranks.

Although Victor Osimhen found the back of the net on matchday two against Tunisia, the Galatasaray forward has been below par in the attacking third; however, he is expected to be involved from the start.

Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams are expected to be reinstated into the front three after sitting out the Uganda fixture.

A familiar back four of Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bright Osayi-Samuel are likely to be restored for the game on Monday.

In terms of injuries, Cyriel Dessers, who is yet to feature, and Ryan Alebiosu, who made his debut against the Cranes, will not be involved on account of injuries.

For the Mozambicans, Diogo Calila and Nene are out with injuries, and they will be following proceedings from the sidelines.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabili; Onyemaechi, Ajayi, Bassey, Osayi-Samuel; Ndidi, Iwobi,Chukwueze; Adams, Lookman Osimhen

Mozambique possible starting lineup:

Urrubal; Nanani, Dove, Chamboco, Mexer; Kambala, Bonde; Dominguez, Catamo, Gildo; Ratifo

We say: Nigeria 2-0 Mozambique

Nigeria have been clinical in front of goal and, with the likes of Adams, who has struck a good understanding with Osimhen and Lookman, they will have a field day toying with the Mozambican rearguard.

That said, we do expect the Mambas to enter the game with a defensive mindset, which could limit the chances of the Eagles. Therefore, we reckon Nigeria will claim a 2-0 win.

