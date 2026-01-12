Super Eagles seek redemption and history: Predicted Nigeria XI vs. Morocco

By Nsidibe Akpan | 12 Jan 2026 21:30 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 22:12

Nigeria have defied expectations to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after entering the tournament as outsiders following disappointing World Cup qualifier playoff results, but that setback has clearly fuelled their resurgence, with the Super Eagles now in outstanding form and the only remaining side boasting a perfect winning record after a 2–0 quarter-final victory over Algeria.

Head coach Eric Chelle has insisted his players are now fully executing his tactical ideas, and victory in the semi-final would see Nigeria reach a ninth AFCON final and a second consecutive appearance at that stage.

To overcome an opponent they have lost to in three of their last four tournament meetings, Chelle will require a composed display from goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who must remain focused and avoid unnecessary antics that could further inflame a hostile home crowd despite the ban on laser pointers.

Defensively, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey has stepped up superbly following William Troost-Ekong’s sudden retirement before the tournament, forming a solid partnership with Semi Ajayi, while Bruno Onyemachi has firmly established himself as the first-choice left-back.

Nigeria are monitoring the fitness of Bright Osayi-Samuel after the Birmingham City defender was withdrawn during the win over Algeria, although early indications from the camp suggest he remains in contention to face Morocco.

Midfield presents another challenge with captain Wilfred Ndidi suspended after accumulating four yellow cards, but Raphael Onyedika, who has already scored twice in the tournament, is expected to step in alongside Frank Onyeka and an imperious Alex Iwobi, both of whom have elevated their performances throughout the competition.

In attack, the Super Eagles remain at their most dangerous, with former African Footballers of the Year Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen flanking Akor Adams, as the trio’s growing understanding has produced a formidable return of 17 goals and assists across five matches.

Nigeria probable lineups

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyeka, Onyedika, Iwobi; Lookman, Adams, Osimhen