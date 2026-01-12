Preview: Nigeria vs Morocco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 12 Jan 2026 18:40

Nigeria will face host nation Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

This is one of the two blockbuster semi-finals, featuring some of the continent’s finest players, including recent CAF Player of the Year winners Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Achraf Hakimi, all represented among the remaining four nations.

Match preview

Nigeria have been one of the standout stories of the tournament, exceeding expectations after the disappointment of missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a play-off defeat to DR Congo in November.

Managed by Malian coach Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles continue to carry the weight of expectation that comes with being three-time African champions, pressure that has not dampened belief among Nigeria’s vast football-loving population that the so-called “giant of Africa” can rise to any challenge regardless of the opponent.

Arriving for the group stage with relatively modest expectations, Nigeria have responded with fluent, attacking football and a perfect record en route to the semi-finals, winning every match, with some of the best attacking displays in the tournament.

Nigeria opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania, followed it with a dramatic 3-2 win against Tunisia to secure early qualification, rotated their squad to defeat Uganda 3-1 in the final group game, before emphatically dispatching Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16 and recording another commanding 2-0 victory over one of the tournament favourites, Algeria, in the quarter-finals.

Chelle’s side are the tournament’s highest scorers with 14 goals from five matches, conceding four and keeping two clean sheets, with attacking quality provided by Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi, supported by Akor Adams, while leadership and balance come from Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nigeria and Morocco have met 11 times since 1969 across major competitions, with Morocco holding the overall edge with six wins to Nigeria’s four and one draw, in a rivalry shaped by World Cup qualifiers and AFCON meetings, including notable Nigerian successes in 1980 and 2000.

That balance has shifted in recent years, with Morocco dominating the last six encounters as the Super Eagles have managed just one win, a 2-0 victory at the 2000 AFCON and their most recent meeting ending in the heaviest result of the rivalry, a 4-0 defeat for Nigeria at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Tournament hosts Morocco topped Group A with seven points after victories over Comoros (2-0) and Zambia (3-0) and a draw against Mali (1-1), with Walid Regragui’s side blending home support with a disciplined defensive structure and sharp attacking transitions.

In the knockout stage, the Atlas Lions overcame Cameroon 2-0, with Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz continuing his fine scoring form as the Atlas Lions controlled the contest through structured possession, set-piece efficiency and compact defensive organisation.

Key moments in that victory included Diaz’s opening goal and Ismael Saibari’s second, a performance that preserved Morocco’s unbeaten record in open play and underlined their ability to manage risk while remaining decisive in high-pressure matches.

This run represents Morocco’s fifth AFCON semi-final appearance and their most significant campaign since 2004, with the Atlas Lions having previously reached the final only once as hosts in 1988, and another win potentially taking them into their third senior CAF final within a year.

A central storyline has been the form of Diaz, who has scored in five successive matches to become the first player in 15 years to score in each of his first five AFCON appearances, alongside Regragui’s tactical leadership in shaping a side capable of combining pragmatic defence with incisive attacking threat.

In contrast to Nigeria’s free-scoring approach, Morocco’s strength has been built on defensive solidity, having conceded just one goal in the tournament and none from open play, a foundation that has made them formidable opponents on home soil.

Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations form:

WWWWW

Nigeria form (all competitions):

LWWWWW

Morocco Africa Cup of Nations form:

WDWWW

Morocco form (all competitions):

WWDWWW

Team News

Nigeria have been dealt a major blow ahead of the semi-final as captain Ndidi is suspended for one match after accumulating bookings, meaning Chelle will be without the Besiktas midfielder in Rabat, with Raphael Onyedika expected to deputise following his impressive group-stage displays that included two goals against Uganda.

There are also fitness concerns over Bright Osayi-Samuel after he was forced off late against Algeria and remains a doubt for the semi-final, while Panathinaikos forward Cyriel Dessers will not feature after withdrawing from the squad with a thigh injury.

Fulham's Bassey has been a commanding presence at the back throughout the tournament, while club teammate Iwobi has produced some of the best form of his international career by pulling the strings in midfield behind the potent attacking trio of Lookman, Adams and Osimhen.

Morocco have had to contend with injury issues during the competition, but the return of captain Hakimi has lifted the squad, even though midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is sidelined with a calf problem sustained in training and Romain Saiss remains unavailable after being injured against Comoros.

Diaz, who was instrumental in sending the hosts into the semi-finals, will again be a key threat against Nigeria, and Regragui will be encouraged by the absence of fresh injury or suspension concerns as Morocco approach the tie close to full strength.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyeka, Onyedika, Iwobi; Lookman, Adams, Osimhen

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui; El Khannouss, El Aynaoui, Saibari; Diaz, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi

We say: Nigeria 3-1 Morocco

Nigeria have navigated every challenge at the tournament with authority, demonstrating depth, quality and a clear determination to make amends for the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 World Cup, with their balance across the pitch and attacking efficiency underlining why they remain such a formidable opponent.

While Morocco will be difficult to overcome with home support and the weight of expectation to finally lift the AFCON trophy, Nigeria’s relentless attacking form suggests they are unlikely to slow down, and another eye-catching display from the Super Eagles could see the West Africans spring a surprise and reach a second consecutive final.

