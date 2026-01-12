Tottenham shirt numbers available to Conor Gallagher as Spurs reach £34.7m transfer agreement

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jan 2026 20:47

After being the victims of a high-profile transfer hijack in the summer - missing out on now-Arsenal playmaker Eberechi Eze - Tottenham Hotspur have now become the hijackers if reports are to be believed.

The Lilywhites and Aston Villa were in a two-horse battle for Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher, whom the Lions appeared to have stolen a march in the race for, reaching an agreement with Los Rojiblancos over a fee.

However, Gallagher turned his nose up to a move to Villa Park in favour of joining Spurs, who have now agreed a £34.7m deal with Atletico for, and the ex-Chelsea man will soon return to his homeland for a second stint of Premier League football.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the shirt numbers available to Gallagher in North London.

Can Conor Gallagher keep current shirt number for Tottenham?

For club and country, Gallagher currently dons the number four jersey; a peculiar number for a central midfielder and one that he should not be bestowed with at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Indeed, centre-back Kevin Danso has been in possession of the '4' since his original loan move from Lens, and the Austrian defender should not cede his shirt to the new arrival so soon.

However, a handful of Tottenham midfielders have sported the number four shirt down the years, such as Oliver Skipp, Didier Zokora, Glenn Hoddle and the late Terry Yorath.

Shirt numbers Conor Gallagher could take at Tottenham

© Imago / Alterphotos/Focus Images

In terms of available numbers, Gallagher could still take another shirt usually associated with defenders, as Spurs' '5' has been vacant since Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg left the club for Marseille.

Should the former Chelsea man be handed that jersey by the Lilywhites, he would emulate all of Sol Campbell, Jan Vertonghen, Edgar Davids, Gary Mabbutt and even Sir Alf Ramsay, England's World Cup-winning manager who sported that number in the 1950s.

Gallagher could also have his pick of the 12, 16 or 18 shirts, although the latter two have most recently been in the possession of two loan players in Luka Vuskovic and Yang Min-hyeok respectively.

The '22' is also awaiting its next owner following Brennan Johnson's exit to Crystal Palace earlier in the January window, but the '23' that Gallagher sported at Chelsea and Crystal Palace is currently held by Pedro Porro.

Kota Takai and Manor Solomon's loan exits have also left the 25 and 27 vacant, but the 26 has been unofficially retired since Ledley King hung up his boots in 2012.