Tottenham transfer news: Three clubs interested as 'frustrated' Spurs attacker open to loan move

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jan 2026 20:42 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 21:18

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mathys Tel is reportedly open to leaving the club in the January window after getting frustrated with a lack of game time.

Tel joined Spurs initially on loan from Bayern Munich in January 2025 and made 20 appearances for the north London club last season, scoring three goals.

As part of the deal, Tottenham had an option to buy the forward for £45m, but they renegotiated and reduced the fee to £30m to secure his signature on a six-year deal.

The 20-year-old has been restricted to five Premier League starts this season, scoring three goals, and has made only one substitute appearance in the Champions League.

Tottenham stance on Tel amid interest from several clubs

According to a report from The Guardian, Tel has informed Spurs that he is open to leaving on loan this month.

Paris FC and Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have reportedly registered interest in signing the French striker on loan.

Tel initially had set his sights on the World Cup and hoped to be part of the French squad, but that dream is almost over due to a lack of regular game time.

Although the young striker wants a move away from Spurs, the north London club are unlikely to let him go after they sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace.

Tel unlikely to leave Tottenham

The report claims that Tel has given no indication that he wants to leave them permanently, but at the same time, he is seeking more first-team action.

With Mohammed Kudus also out injured, and Richarlison also picking up a hamstring problem, Frank could give Tel more opportunities in the coming matches.

Spurs, meanwhile, are reportedly poised to complete a £13m deal with Santos for left-back Souza, and have reached an agreement to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.