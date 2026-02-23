Real Madrid vs. Benfica: Predicted Los Blancos XI for Champions League clash including Vinicius Junior decision

By Matt Law | 23 Feb 2026 11:24 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 11:25

Real Madrid are set to have Vinicius Junior in their starting side for Wednesday's Champions League knockout round playoff second leg against Benfica.

Vinicius accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him shortly after scoring the opening goal of the match in the first leg, which led to a 10-minute stoppage before the contest resumed.

UEFA continue to investigate the incident, but the Brazilian, who has scored on each of his last four appearances, is set to feature here.

Rodrygo has recently been sidelined due to a hamstring issue, and he will once again be unavailable for selection in this match through suspension, while Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring) and Dani Ceballos (calf) are also out.

Dean Huijsen missed the clash with Osasuna due to a muscular problem, and it is difficult to imagine the centre-back returning in time to start, so Antonio Rudiger could join Raul Asencio in the middle of the defence.

A four-man narrow midfield should again include Federico Valverde and Arda Guler in the wide positions, with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the middle.

Kylian Mbappe will join Vinicius in the final third of the field, while Trent Alexander-Arnold should be given the nod over Dani Carvajal to continue at right-back in this European fixture.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Guler, Tchouameni, Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius