Man Utd transfer news: Scott McTominay makes feelings clear on Napoli future amid Old Trafford return rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Feb 2026 08:42 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 08:50

Scott McTominay has made his feelings clear on his future at Napoli amid speculation over a potential return to Manchester United.

The midfielder was associated with the Red Devils’ academy from the age of five before working his way through the club’s youth ranks and making his senior debut in May 2017.

McTominay went on to play 255 times for Man United in all competitions over a seven-year period, scoring 29 goals, but he was unable to truly establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford.

That subsequently led to his £25m transfer to Napoli in the summer of 2024, with the Scotland international elevating his game to new heights in Italy under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.

McTominay was named Serie A Player of the Season in his debut campaign with Napoli after firing the club to top-flight glory, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists in 34 appearances.

The 29-year-old has since recorded 10 goals and four assists in 34 matches across all tournaments this term, with Napoli sitting third and 14 points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan with 12 games remaining.

McTominay content at Napoli despite Man Utd return rumours

McTominay’s form is understood to have caught the attention of a number of European clubs and a potential return to Man United has been mooted, while the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Everton have also been credited with an interest.

Asked about the possibility of returning to Old Trafford, McTominay issued a clear update on is future and stating that he has no immediate plans to leave Napoli.

Speaking in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, the midfielder said: "My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future.

"He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn't said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about.

"The future is very important, and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time."

McTominay could extend Napoli contract amid Man Utd rumours

Man United are known to be in the market for at least one new central midfielder, and while they are thought to be keeping tabs on McTominay, he is not currently viewed as one of their leading targets.

McTominay is under contract with Napoli until the summer of 2028, but it has been suggested that his agent, Colin Murdock, has met with the club’s hierarchy to discuss a possible extension.

Putting pen to paper on fresh terms at Napoli would seemingly end speculation over a return to Man United, but the Red Devils could still benefit if the midfielder were to be sold to another team in the future.

Indeed, the Manchester Evening News claims that Man United included a 10% sell-on clause as part of the deal to sell him to Napoli.