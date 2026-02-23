Bournemouth transfer news: Marcos Senesi 'unlikely' to join Serie A giants this summer

By Ben Sully | 23 Feb 2026 19:26 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 19:50

Roma are reportedly unlikely to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi at the end of the season.

As it stands, Senesi will become a free agent when his Bournemouth contract expires this summer.

Cherries' head coach Andoni Iraola recently claimed that Senesi's situation is "still open", suggesting that there is still a possibility he could sign a new deal with the south coast club.

However, Bournemouth face an almighty fight on their hands to retain Senesi's services amid links with a whole host of top European clubs.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Roma to miss out on Senesi move

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are among the clubs showing an interest in the Bournemouth centre-back.

However, journalist Matteo Moretto, via Football Italia, claims that Roma have "no chance" of signing Senesi this summer.

Other teams have already tabled offers for Senesi, leaving the Giallorossi trailing in the race for his signature.

As a result, Roma will have to look elsewhere if they want to bolster Gian Piero Gasperini's central defensive options ahead of the 2025-26 season.

© Imago

Which clubs are chasing Senesi signature?

Last week, it was reported that Catalan giants Barcelona are in pole position to sign Senesi as a free agent.

However, the Blaugrana are facing competition from several other teams, including Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Napoli.

In the Premier League, Chelsea have reportedly opened discussions with Senesi over a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea's London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are among other Premier League sides who have made contact with the player's camp.