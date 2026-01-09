Tottenham transfer news: Spurs attacker to 'listen' to January offers amid playing time concerns

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Jan 2026 18:40

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mathys Tel is reportedly ready to listen to offers from other clubs amid concerns about regular playing time.

Spurs initially signed Tel from Bayern Munich in the 2025 January transfer window and made 20 appearances for the north London club, scoring three goals.

The Lilywhites had the option to buy the forward for £45m, but they managed to renegotiate the deal, lowering the fee to £30m and securing his signature on a six-year deal.

The French attacker has been restricted to five Premier League starts this season with a further nine appearances from the bench, scoring three goals.

Tel was initially left out of the Champions League squad and was later included after Dominic Solanke was injured, but he has made only one substitute appearance in the European competition.

Mathys Tel looking to move elsewhere?

The situation is far from ideal for the former Rennes attacker, and he is clearly out of favour with Thomas Frank.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Tel is ambitious and he is eyeing a move away from the club to get regular playing time in the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old had set his sights on the World Cup and hoped to be part of the French squad, but that dream is as good as over.

Tel's only respite came while playing for the French U21 team, where the striker is valued, and he regained some confidence while on international duty.

Should Spurs look to sell Tel in winter?

Spurs are 14th in the Premier League table with only 27 points on board from 21 games, and Frank has admitted the need to bolster the squad in January.

Having already sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace this month, it would be a mistake to offload Tel as well, as it would weaken the squad depth.

On the other hand, Tel has failed to make an impact under Frank, and the north London club can look to let him go, even if on loan, if he is not in the immediate plans of the Spurs boss.