Nottingham Forest vs. Fenerbahce: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

By Matt Law | 23 Feb 2026 10:20 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 10:22

Nottingham Forest will be bidding to book their spot in the last-16 stage of the Europa League when they host Fenerbahce on Thursday night.

The Premier League outfit have a huge advantage in the knockout round playoff, having recorded a 3-0 win when the two teams locked horns in Turkey in the first leg.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the European contest.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Fenerbahce kick off?

The European fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Fenerbahce?

Forest will welcome Fenerbahce to their home stadium, the City Ground.

The Premier League outfit recorded a 4-0 victory over Ferencvaros in their last European match in front of their own supporters at the end of January.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Fenerbahce in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League contest will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the evening.

Nottingham Forest vs. Fenerbahce: What's the story?

Forest were outstanding in the first leg between the two sides last week, with Murillo, Igor Jesus and Morgan Gibbs-White on the scoresheet in a three-goal success.

As a result, it would be a huge shock if they failed to advance to the round of 16.

Forest will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at the City Ground, with the result leaving them down in 17th spot in the Premier League table.

The winner of this knockout round playoff will take on either Real Betis or FC Midtjylland in the next stage of the competition, with a spot in the quarter-finals on offer.

Fenerbahce will be desperate to improve on what was a very disappointing first-leg performance, but the Turkish giants might have left themselves too much to do.