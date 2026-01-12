Hakimi and co shoulder weight of expectations: Predicted Morocco XI vs. Nigeria

By Nsidibe Akpan | 12 Jan 2026 22:09

Morocco have largely lived up to their pre-tournament billing at the Africa Cup of Nations, negotiating a demanding route to the semi-finals with a blend of tactical control and individual quality, and they now face Nigeria on Wednesday knowing that victory would carry them into an AFCON final on home soil.

Despite managing injuries at key moments, the Atlas Lions have remained composed through the knockout stages and continue to look like one of the most structurally complete sides left in the competition.

Head coach Walid Regragui has consistently stressed game management and defensive balance, an approach that has once again paid dividends as Morocco reach the last four with confidence and minimal disruption to their core system, and with no fresh injury or suspension concerns, he is expected to remain loyal to the formula that has taken his side this far.

In goal, Yassine Bounou is set to continue after another assured tournament, offering leadership and calm authority behind a reshaped back line, with his distribution and composure in high-pressure moments set to be crucial against a Nigeria attack that has punished opponents throughout the competition.

Defensively, the return of captain Achraf Hakimi has provided a major lift, restoring pace and drive on the right flank, while Nayef Aguerd is expected to marshal the defence alongside Adam Masina in the continued absence of the injured Romain Saiss, with Noussair Mazraoui likely to operate at left-back.

In midfield, Azzedine Ounahi’s calf injury has forced a reshuffle, with Bilal El Khannouss expected to feature alongside Neil El Aynaoui and Ismael Saibari as Morocco seek the right balance between defensive stability and progressive ball movement against Nigeria’s energetic engine room.

Further forward, Brahim Diaz is again tipped to be Morocco’s chief creative threat after his decisive contribution in guiding the hosts into the semi-finals, combining intelligent movement between the lines with a consistent goal threat after scoring five times in the tournament.

Out wide, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli is expected to offer width and direct running from the left, while Ayoub El Kaabi is set to lead the line, with his movement and finishing central to Morocco’s hopes of breaking down a resilient Nigerian defence.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui; El Khannouss, El Aynaoui, Saibari; Diaz, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi