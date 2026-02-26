Sunderland, Leeds United 'set to battle' for 22-year-old Algerian attacker this summer

By Carter White | 26 Feb 2026 15:59

Sunderland and Leeds United are reportedly set to battle for the signature of Charleroi midfielder Yacine Titraoui.

The Black Cats are currently enduring a three-game losing run for the first time since returning to the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris's expectation-defiers are next in action on the South Coast, where they will face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The North-East giants were boosted by the return of Granit Xhaka into midfield last time out but still failed to secure any points.

Nevertheless, Sunderland have enjoyed a marvellous first term back in the Premier League, staying well clear of relegation trouble.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sunderland, Leeds in race for Titraoui?

According to EPL Index, there has been a major development regarding the future of Charleroi star Titraoui.

The report states that Wolverhampton Wanderers have fallen down the pecking order of potential destinations for the 22-year-old.

It is understood that Titraoui and his agent are wary of Wolves' impending relegation to the Championship, making a Molineux move less attractive.

It is believed that Charleroi are looking to pocket at least £7m from any potential summer sale of the midfielder.

Former club Paradou of Algeria are said to have a 25% sell-on clause, meaning that the Belgian side will be aiming to maximise the market value of Titraoui before the summer window.

© Imago

Titratoui's time in Belgium

Since making the 2024 switch from his native Algeria to Charleroi, Titraoui has blossomed into one of the Belgian Pro League's top young midfielders.

Four goals and two assists across 31 appearances in 2025-26 conveys the story of an inventive midfielder operating with plenty of confidence.

The step up to the Premier League at Leeds or Sunderland would be significant, though, meaning that Titraoui certainly falls into the category of a project player.