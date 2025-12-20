AFCON 2025 preview: Group analysis, star players and tournament predictions

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Dec 2025 04:16

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations prepares to kick off in Rabat, the weight of expectation on host nation Morocco has reached a fever pitch following their historic semi-final run at the 2022 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions are desperate to secure only their second continental crown and their first since 1976, but they must contend with a field of heavyweights all harbouring their own point to prove.

Outside the local fervour, Mohamed Salah arrives in North Africa looking to finalise his legacy with an elusive trophy, while Nigeria’s Super Eagles seek redemption after their painful failure to qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

This edition also marks a unique winter spectacle, as for the first time in history, the tournament will be played across the Christmas and New Year period.

Here, Sports Mole guides you through each group ahead of Sunday's big kick-off.

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Morocco enter the competition as overwhelming favourites, not just to top Group A but to lift the trophy on home soil come January.

Walid Regragui has cultivated a squad that blends the world-class quality of Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Díaz with a relentless winning mentality that saw them navigate their qualifying campaign with ease, though they were guaranteed to feature regardless.

They are joined by a dangerous Mali side managed by Tom Saintfiet, whose team are often happy to cede possession and win by narrow margins. This was evident in qualifying, as the West African nation conceded just one goal across their six matches against Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau and Eswatini.

Zambia, the 2012 champions, return to the stage with Leicester City’s Patson Daka leading the line, though they have often struggled for consistency against the continent's elite in recent years.

Completing the quartet are Comoros, the tournament's giant-killers from 2021, who will relish the chance to cause another upset under the bright lights of Casablanca.

While Morocco should progress comfortably, the battle for the second automatic spot among Mali, Zambia and Comoros promises to be intriguing.

© Imago

The narrative in Group B is dominated by Mohamed Salah and Egypt’s quest for a record-extending eighth title.

After two heartbreak-filled final defeats at AFCONS 2017 and 2021, Salah knows time is running out to add international silverware to his glittering club career.

The Pharaohs remain a pragmatic, well-drilled unit, but they face a stern test against a resurgent South Africa.

Bafana Bafana, fresh from a bronze medal in the last edition, have found a new identity under Hugo Broos and possess the technical ability to frustrate North African opposition.

Angola and Zimbabwe round out the group, setting up a series of high-stakes Southern African derbies.

Angola’s Gelson Dala remains a potent threat in transition, while Zimbabwe return to the fold looking to prove they belong among the elite after recent periods of instability.

While the Pharaohs are expected to lead the way, South Africa's AFCON 2023 victory over Morocco proves they fear no one, making this group one of the most difficult to predict beyond the top seed.

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Nigeria arrive in Morocco with perhaps the continent's finest No. 9, yet the Super Eagles remain a team shrouded in uncertainty.

Following their absence from the World Cup qualifying picture, the pressure on Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to deliver a fourth AFCON title is immense.

Tactically, the team has often looked top-heavy, and their defensive prospects are uncertain after William Troost-Ekong's retirement and injuries to Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredrick.

Tunisia, ever the masters of tournament management, will look to stifle Nigeria’s attackers with their trademark disciplined approach.

The Carthage Eagles ended second in their qualifying group behind Comoros, but they have since changed head coach, with Sami Trabelsi now in situ.

With the 2004 champions not conceding a goal in the recently concluded World Cup qualifiers, their contest with the Super Eagles will be interesting to watch

This leaves Uganda and Tanzania fighting an uphill battle, though both East African nations cannot entirely be disregarded.

Nevertheless, it would be a major shock if the two heavyweights failed to secure the top spots in this section.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Senegal remain one of the most balanced squads, even as they transition into a new era under Pape Thiaw.

With Sadio Mane still a talismanic figure and Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye and Nicolas Jackson all capable, the 2021 champions are built to go the distance.

However, they share Group D with DR Congo, a team that has become the scourge of the continent’s traditional powers lately.

The Leopards recently ended Nigeria's World Cup dreams and possess a physical, high-pressing style that can rattle even the most composed defences.

The presence of Benin and Botswana makes this a group where goal difference could be vital. Benin, led by the experienced Gernot Rohr, are experts at earning results through grit and set-piece efficiency, while Botswana enter as significant underdogs.

The standout fixture will undoubtedly be the clash between Senegal and the DR Congo in Tangier, a match that could determine which side avoids a potential heavyweight meeting in the round of 16. However, do not count wily old Rohr out.

© Imago / app

Algeria are a nation in search of their former glory after two consecutive disappointing AFCON campaigns.

The Desert Foxes still boast remarkable individual talent with Riyad Mahrez, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Mohamed Amoura, the latter of whom finished as top scorer in World Cup qualifying, along with the consistently tenacious Baghdad Bounedjah.

However, Vladimir Petkovic's challenge is to find the tactical harmony that has been absent since their 2019 triumph.

They find themselves in a tricky Group E alongside Burkina Faso, a team that has consistently reached the latter stages over the last decade.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba leads the Stallions at the back, while Bertrand Traore, Dango Ouattara and Lassina Traore give them the needed attacking potency.

With the three scoring 45 international goals among them, the Stallions are not shy of match-winning quality at AFCON 2025.

Equatorial Guinea, who famously defeated Algeria at AFCON 2021, return with the evergreen Emilio Nsue and Iban Salvador looking to replicate their previous giant-killing exploits.

Sudan complete the group as the clear outsiders, but their historical pedigree means they cannot be dismissed entirely.

For Algeria, anything less than topping this group will be seen as another crisis for a nation that demands perfection.

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique — the Group of Death?

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Group F presents a mouth-watering prospect as the defending champions Ivory Coast are pitted against five-time winners Cameroon.

The Elephants are still riding the wave of their incredible 2023 triumph on home soil and head into this tournament seeking to be the first team to retain their crown, a feat not achieved since Egypt's 2006-2010 three-peat.

However, a Group of Death scenario awaits them, as Cameroon always find another gear when the continental trophy is on the line.

With Vincent Aboubakar controversially dropped, the Indomitable Lions will be led by Manchester United star Bryan Mbeumo, who seeks to make his mark at a major tournament for the Central African nation.

Unfortunately, you get the feeling that their pre-tournament strife would severely hinder anything they seek to achieve in Morocco.

Gabon, spearheaded by a revitalised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, add further complexity to this section.

The Panthers have the individual quality to beat any side on their day and will view the third-place qualification route as a minimum requirement.

Mozambique are the fourth team in the mix and, while they are the least heralded, their spirited performances in recent years suggest they will not be pushovers.

Ostensibly, Group F should not produce a poor match, and it should be all kinds of fun.