Africa Cup of Nations: The greatest moments in AFCON history

Throughout its storied history, the Africa Cup of Nations has provided a relentless stream of drama, skill and raw emotion.

In truth, narrowing down all of that heritage to just a few entries would cause inevitable heartbreak for any fan.

However, these specific milestones represent the very soul of the continental game, marking the peaks of triumph and the depths of despair.

Here, Sports Mole recalls some of the moments that have shaped African footballing identity from the inaugural tournament in 1957.

Greatest AFCON moments of all time

The first goal (1957)

Raafat Attia etched his name into the history books by scoring the first-ever goal in AFCON history on February 10, 1957.

Converting a 21st-minute penalty against hosts Sudan in Khartoum, the Egyptian forward provided the spark for a tournament that would grow to define a continent.

Ad-Diba’s final hat-trick (1957)

In the very first final, Egypt’s Ad-Diba recorded the tournament’s first hat-trick.

Ad-Diba remarkably went one better by netting four goals in a 4-0 demolition of Ethiopia, and this remains the only time a player has scored four goals in a final.

Pokou’s five-star performance (1970)

Laurent Pokou produced an individual performance for the ages when Ivory Coast faced Ethiopia in 1970.

The legendary striker netted five goals in the 6-1 victory, a feat that remains an unbeaten record in the competition.

Mulamba’s unreachable peak (1974)

Ndaye Mulamba of Zaire set a breathtaking benchmark during the 1974 edition in Egypt.

Mulamba scored nine goals across the tournament, a record for the most goals in a single AFCON campaign that still survives today.

The marathon shootout (1992)

The 1992 final between Ivory Coast and Ghana in Dakar produced the most gruelling penalty shootout in the tournament's history.

For the first time in a major international final, every player on the pitch was required to take a kick.

The Elephants eventually triumphed 11-10 after 24 penalties, ending a tense, goalless 120 minutes with historic celebrations.

Zambia’s 1994 resilience

Following the 1993 plane crash that tragically claimed the lives of almost the entire national squad, a rebuilt Zambian team reached the 1994 final.

Led by Kalusha Bwalya, who had missed the flight, their journey to the final in Tunisia stood as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

Though they narrowly lost to Nigeria, their courage remains AFCON’s most poignant story.

Madiba magic (1996)

South Africa’s victory in 1996 was a symbolic moment of national unity following the end of apartheid.

With Nelson Mandela watching from the stands in his Bafana Bafana shirt, Mark Williams scored twice in the final to defeat Tunisia.

Benni’s four-goal blitz (1998)

In 1998, a young Benni McCarthy announced himself to the world with a stunning display of finishing against Namibia.

McCarthy scored four goals in just 13 minutes, the fastest four-goal haul in the history of the competition.

The Ghost of Lagos (2000)

The 2000 final between Nigeria and Cameroon was marred by one of the most controversial moments in football history.

During the shootout, Victor Ikpeba’s penalty appeared to cross the line after hitting the bar, but the referee did not award the goal. Cameroon went on to win, leaving Nigerian fans in disbelief at the National Stadium in Lagos.

Eto'o vs. Drogba (2006)

The 2006 quarter-final between Ivory Coast and Cameroon featured a heavyweight shootout between Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o.

After a 1-1 draw, the teams played out another 24-penalty marathon. Eto’o eventually missed his second attempt, allowing Drogba to step up and fire the Elephants into the semi-finals, ending a battle between Africa’s two greatest modern strikers.

Egypt's three-peat (2006–2010)

Egypt achieved the unthinkable by winning three consecutive AFCON titles under coach Hassan Shehata.

From the 2006 triumph in Cairo to the 2010 victory in Luanda, the Pharaohs dominated the continent with a tactical sophistication and technical brilliance.

This three-peat remains a unique achievement in African football, unlikely to be replicated for many years to come.

The miracle of Libreville (2012)

Nineteen years after the air disaster that decimated their national team, Zambia returned to Libreville to win their first AFCON title.

In a script that felt written by destiny, they defeated a star-studded Ivory Coast on penalties.

The emotional scenes of the players mourning their fallen heroes on the nearby beach after the victory remains a hauntingly beautiful moment.

Renard’s double (2015)

Herve Renard became the first manager to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries when he led Ivory Coast to glory in 2015.

Having previously guided underdogs Zambia to the title, his tactical nous helped the Elephants end their 23-year wait for a trophy. It was a historic feat that cemented his legacy as a tactical master.

Mane's rocket-powered penalty (2021)

Having been thwarted from the spot early on in the 2021 final by Gabaski, Sadio Mane was not to be denied in the shootout against Egypt, earning Senegal their maiden AFCON triumph.

The Lions of Teranga had been denied on shootouts by Cameroon in 2002, with then captain Aliou Cisse the coach of the Lions side that ultimately reigned supreme on the continent. Redemption.

The Elephant Resurrection (2023)

Host nation Ivory Coast pulled off a footballing miracle in the 2023 edition.

After a 4-0 group-stage loss left them on the brink of elimination, they fired Jean-Louis Gasset and scraped through to the knockouts.

Against all odds, they fought back to win the trophy under interim coach Emerse Fae, completing arguably the most incredible comeback in the history of the tournament.