Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'identify' rising star after 'moving on' from Antoine Semenyo

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Dec 2025 00:48

Manchester United have reportedly identified a Bundesliga-based winger as their alternative to Antoine Semenyo.

The Red Devils' recent recruitment meetings are believed to have focused on finding Ruben Amorim's team potential long-term solutions for the club's offensive line ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The hierarchy are said to remain supportive of the Portuguese manager, but there is a clear understanding that the squad requires an infusion of young, dynamic talent to compete at the highest level.

United are understood to be scouring the global market for versatile forwards who can adapt to the rigorous demands of the English top flight.

Man Utd transfer news: United 'identify' top summer transfer target

© Imago / Picture Point LE

According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig’s rising star Yan Diomande as a potential alternative to Semenyo.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in European football, having played semi-professional matches in the United States as recently as 2024.

Diomande’s impressive form in the Bundesliga has prompted Leipzig to slap a reported £87m price tag on the Ivory Coast-born attacker to ward off early interest.

United reportedly view the teenager as a primary objective for the summer window should they fail to secure their other targets next month.

However, the Red Devils face significant competition for his signature, as several other European heavyweights are also monitoring his rapid development in Germany.

Diomande vs. Semenyo: Assessing United's reported transfer interests

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

While it has since been reported that the 13-time Premier League champions did not consider a move for Semenyo due to concerns about their wage structure, their interest is believed to be an upshot of the fluid situation regarding the Bournemouth star.

The Ghana international is known to have a £65m release clause that must be triggered within the first 10 days of the January window.

However, with Semenyo believed to prefer a move to Manchester City, United are keeping a close watch on Diomande as a high-quality contingency plan.

Diomande’s profile offers a unique blend of pace and technical ability that would excite supporters at Old Trafford if a move for were to materialise.

While a winter move for the Leipzig man has been ruled out, the United board are supposedly prepared to sanction a significant investment in the summer to secure his services.