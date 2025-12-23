Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'poised' to sign 'top target' despite possible four-way battle

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Dec 2025 23:42

Liverpool reportedly have a deal to bring in a new signing in 2026, with a gentleman's agreement believed to be agreed.

The Reds are currently looking to strengthen their defensive options as they prepare for a potential overhaul of their backline in 2026.

With Ibrahima Konate expected to depart Anfield upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, the recruitment team are believed to have identified the heart of the defence as a primary area for reinforcement.

The Merseysiders are now reportedly in a favourable position to land one of the most coveted centre-backs in the English top flight.

Liverpool have 'gentleman's agreement' for defensive target

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to Sky Sports News via Mirror Football, Liverpool have established a "gentleman's agreement" with Marc Guehi following a failed pursuit of the England international during the previous summer window.

The 25-year-old is set to enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, meaning he will be eligible to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs starting in January.

While Crystal Palace previously blocked a move to Anfield, the player's expiring deal has forced the Eagles into a difficult position regarding his market value.

Liverpool are reportedly keen to finalise a deal next month to secure his services early rather than risk a summer battle for his signature.

However, the Reds face significant competition from European heavyweights including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A long-term injury to ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen means Barca could make their move for Guehi at the turn of the year, further complicating the situation for the Merseyside club.

Slot focused on current squad despite Guehi transfer links

© Imago / Action Plus

Arne Slot has publicly downplayed the significance of the upcoming transfer window, insisting that his immediate focus remains on securing results with the players currently available.

My only thoughts are on the upcoming two games," the Liverpool head coach said ahead of Saturday's clash with Wolves.

"Two difficult ones again, two home games. I think it's a time for the players we do have available to do what they've done so many times, to roll their sleeves up, and not only our players, but our fans as well to help us in the best possible way to get the results we want.

"The players that are available need to give everything they have and the fans, as they usually do and I expect them to do now again as well, will help us. That is where my focus is."

Subsequently, the Dutch manager then ruled out a return for Harvey Elliott from Aston Villa, with the Englishman's time at Villa Park previously in doubt after Unai Emery's recent remarks to the media.