Africa Cup of Nations: How to watch Egypt vs South Africa - date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Sebastian Sternik | 23 Dec 2025 22:48

Egypt and South Africa both kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns with victories, and both will be determined to maintain their perfect record when they meet this Friday.

Mohamed Salah bagged a late winner for the Pharaohs in a 2-1 success over Zimbabwe, while Bafana Bafana looked strong in their own 2-1 victory over Angola.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how you can watch the Group B encounter.

What time does Egypt vs. South Africa kick off?

The match will get underway at 4pm local time on Friday, which means the kick off time for UK viewers will be 3pm.

Where is Egypt vs. South Africa being played?

Friday's match will take place at the Adrar Stadium in the city of Agadir.

The 45,000 capacity ground is one of 11 stadiums used during this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. As well as a smattering of group games, the venue will also play host to one of the quarter-finals.

How to watch Egypt vs. South Africa in the UK

TV channels

The group match will be available to watch on Channel 4, with coverage getting underway a few minutes before kick-off.

Streaming

Fans have the option to stream the game live on the official Channel 4 website, as well as the app.

Highlights

Unable to catch the game live? You will be able to catch all the key moments on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Egypt and South Africa?

What is at stake for both teams? That is simple - qualification to the knockout stages.

Since winning their last AFCON title in 2010, Egypt have managed to reach two finals, though they are yet to get their hands back on the famous trophy.

During the last edition of the tournament, Egypt made it out of their group without winning a single game. Their victory over Zimbabwe already puts them ahead of their last performance, and Hossam Hassan's men will be looking to go even further.

South Africa, on the other hand, have not tasted success at AFCON since 1996. Bafana Bafana finished third during the previous event, though even matching that run looks like a tough task.

Many bookmakers are not even considering South Africa among the title favourites, though they will certainly have to take notice should Hugo Broos' side pick up their second victory.