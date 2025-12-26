Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Egypt vs. South Africa

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 26 Dec 2025 03:07

The Africa Cup of Nations has lived up to expectations, producing thrilling contests across all groups, with almost all favourites making perfect starts to their campaigns.

Host nation Morocco kicked off the tournament with a win over Comoros in Group A, while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah secured a last-minute victory for Egypt against Zimbabwe in Group B; both teams return to action in separate fixtures for round two, with four intriguing matches on the agenda.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Friday's AFCON games.

© Imago

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continues on Friday, December 26, 2025, as Angola face Zimbabwe in a Group B fixture at the Stade de Marrakech, Morocco.

Following opening-day defeats, the Black Sables and the Warriors are under early pressure in a group featuring tournament favourites Egypt and South Africa, knowing that a positive result is crucial as the group begins to take shape after the first round of matches.

We say: Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe

> Click here to read our full preview for Angola vs. Zimbabwe, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Middle East

Fresh off tournament-opening wins at the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt and South Africa lock horns in Agadir on Friday in what is likely to determine the winner of Group B.

Mohamed Salah scored a last-gasp winner against Zimbabwe, while Lyle Foster netted Bafana Bafana’s clincher against Angola to put both teams level in the group ahead of the second round of matches in the section.

We say: Egypt 1-1 South Africa

Egypt may have won seven African titles to South Africa’s one, but that is no guarantee of anything against Broos’s well-oiled side.

Capable of hurting the Pharaohs in several ways, the 1996 champions are predicted to secure a point against the North African giants, leaving the battle for first place tight heading into the final round of matches.

> Click here to read our full preview for Egypt vs. South Africa, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pascu Mendez

In what is their respective second Group A encounter, Zambia and Comoros will continue their quest at the Africa Cup of Nations at Stade Mohammed V on Friday.

The Zambians are second in the group after playing out a 1-1 draw against Mali in their opening game, while their opponents are bottom of the standings in the aftermath of a 2–0 loss to hosts Morocco in their first game of the competition.

We say: Zambia 2-1 Comoros

Comoros come into this game with a three-game unbeaten record against Zambia, and that could give them a psychological advantage. That said, their recent form is nothing to write home about, and Zambia could leverage that and count on experience to claim a narrow 2-1 win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Zambia vs. Comoros including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Victory on Friday will see host nation Morocco maintain their lead in Group A as they take on Mali in the second round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Friday.

The Atlas Lions began the tournament with a 2-0 triumph over Comoros on Sunday, placing them two points clear at the summit of Group A, while the Eagles had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Zambia in their opening fixture.



We say: Morocco 1-0 Mali

As hosts, Morocco enjoy the advantage of the home crowd, with their current form and superior head-to-head record further enhancing their position as favourites, so a hard-fought but controlled victory is expected against a Mali side ranked 43 places lower in the FIFA World Rankings.

> Click here to read our full preview for Morocco vs. Mali, including team news and predicted lineups