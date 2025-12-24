Preview: Zambia vs Comoros - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 24 Dec 2025 19:47 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 20:48

In what is their respective second Group A encounter, Zambia and Comoros will continue their quest at the Africa Cup of Nations at Stade Mohammed V on Friday.

The Zambians are second in the group after playing out a 1-1 draw against Mali in their opening game, while their opponents are bottom of the standings in the aftermath of a 2–0 loss to hosts Morocco in their first game of the competition.

Match preview

Zambia failed to claim the three points on offer in their first group match of the competition, but the Chipolopolo will be pleased with the outcome of that encounter, considering that they went into it with four straight losses.

Moses Sichone’s team went behind when Lassine Sinayoko’s effort found the net, and the Zambians failed to produce any significant chance before Patson Daka’s header rescued a point for them in added time.

That result extended Zambia’s winless run in the competition to 10 matches, with two losses and eight draws.

Going into their second group game against Comoros, the Zambians will be full of confidence, and a victory will put them in good standing to progress beyond the group stage of the competition.

However, they are winless in three previous meetings against the same opponents in over two years, recording a solitary draw and two losses.

Having created only two big chances in the entire 90 minutes against Mali, there is a clear need for improvement in the final third.

For Comoros, their opening fixture against Morocco was expected to be difficult, with the possibility of being overrun by the rampant hosts.

Nevertheless, Stefano Cusin’s team impressed in the first 45 minutes, holding Morocco to a stalemate before they capitulated in the second period, when they conceded two goals.

That result means that the Comorians are now winless in their last five fixtures - excluding penalty shootout victories - with the last four ending in defeat.

Another defeat against Zambia will worsen their record, but that would be less worrisome for the Comorians than facing the prospect of first-round elimination.

That said, Cusin’s charges can draw inspiration from their recent record against their opponents, having been unbeaten against Zambia (W2, D1), a record which dates back to September 2023.

Zambia Africa Cup of Nations form:

D

Zambia form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

L

D

Comoros Africa Cup of Nations form:

L

Comoros form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

Despite a below-par performance in their opening encounter, Sichone is likely to keep faith with his starting XI from the previous fixture.

However, if there are going to be personnel changes, Francis Mwansa, who saved El Bilal Toure’s penalty effort in their opening match, is expected to be named in goal again.

Similarly, the defensive quartet of Mathews Banda, Benson Sakala, Dominic Chanda and Frankie Musonda are likely to retain their spots.

Following his heroics against Mali, Leicester City forward Patson Daka should get the nod to lead the line again on Friday, with support from Lameck Banda and Fashion Sakala on the wings.

Like Zambia, Comoros are also likely to send out an unchanged side, with Yannick Pandor, who also saved a penalty kick, expected to keep his place between the sticks.

Up front, Standard Liege striker Rafik Said will carry the goalscoring burden for his side on Friday.

Zambia possible starting lineup:

Mwansa; M. Banda, B. Sakala, Chanda, Musonda; Chaiwa, Kangwa, Tembo; F. Sakala, Daka, L. Banda

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Pandor; Toibubu, Soilihi, Kari, Boura; B. Youssouf, Z. Youssouf, Mohammed, Selemani; N’Changama, Said

We say: Zambia 2-1 Comoros



Comoros come into this game with a three-game unbeaten record against Zambia, and that could give them a psychological advantage. That said, their recent form is nothing to write home about, and Zambia could leverage that and count on experience to claim a narrow 2-1 win.

