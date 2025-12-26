Zambia vs Morocco: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations clash

By Calum Burrowes | 26 Dec 2025 17:28

Zambia and Morocco meet in their third and final Africa Cup of Nations clash on Monday 29 December.

This year's edition, in Morocco, is well underway and both sides are eager to end their respective campaigns with three points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Morocco vs. Zambia kick off?

The Africa Cup of Nations clash will take place at 19:00 UK time on Monday evening.

Where is Morocco vs. Zambia being played?

The Group A clash will take place at Complexe Sportif Moulay Abdellaha.

Built in 1983, the stadium in the Moroccan capital city of Rabat holds around 67,000 fans and will host a number of games throughout this year's tournament.

How to watch Morocco vs. Zambia in the UK

TV channels

Channel 4 has secured exclusive rights to show the Africa Cup of Nations, with all 52 matches, including this one, available to watch for free to UK viewers.

Online streaming

Fans based in the UK can access the game through Channel 4's online streaming apps, Channel 4 Streaming.

Highlights

Channel 4 will also post highlights on their YouTube channel, Channel 4 Sport YouTube, to allow viewers to catch the action after the game.

What is at stake for Morocco and Zambia?

Morocco started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Comoros, while Zambia drew 1-1 with Mali before Christmas.

The Atlas Lions are hosts for the tournament and come into this one as favourites and, therefore, will be expected to progress through the group with a win in their final group game.

Comoros and Mali will also meet at the same time to see how Group A finishes.