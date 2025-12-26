Everton unlikely to make Jack Grealish move permanent without 'significant' Man City decision

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Dec 2025 16:11

Everton are reportedly cooling their interest in signing Jack Grealish permanently from Manchester City after the end of the season.

The 30-year-old dropped down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola and fell out of favour, and as a result, he was sent on loan to the Merseyside club in the summer.

Grealish has scored two goals and registered four assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the Toffees in 2025-26, but his form has dipped in recent months.

While the attacking midfielder found the net in the 0-1 win over AFC Bournemouth, his performances apart from that have been below par for some time now.

Everton make Grealish's future decision

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton are not prepared to pay £50m to sign him permanently next summer.

The Toffees feel that Grealish has no potential to improve further, and they will not be able to sell him on for a substantial fee in the future due to his age.

On top of that, Grealish is on high wages, and signing him permanently would mean a huge financial investment, which may prove tricky for a player who may have passed his prime.

The report claims that Everton would only consider signing the former Aston Villa attacker if the price is reduced significantly.

Man City should let Grealish leave on the cheap

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Grealish has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, and City, in any case, are unlikely to get anywhere near £50m from any club realistically for the forward.

The attacker is not in Guardiola's plans, and the Spaniard is highly unlikely to give him another chance and reintegrate him into the side.

Grealish has previously shared how David Moyes convinced him to move to Everton and has helped him get back to the level he was playing at previously.

It will be a wise decision for him to continue at Everton, even if he needs to take a huge pay-cut.