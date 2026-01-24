Everton vs. Leeds: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 24 Jan 2026 11:27 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 11:26

Potentially just 90 minutes away from a Premier League first, Leeds United travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton in gameweek 23 of the 2025-26 season.

The Whites took down the Toffees 1-0 in the first weekend of the campaign - thanks to a late Lukas Nmecha penalty - and victory on Monday night would see the visitors complete their first-ever Premier League double over their Merseyside-based hosts.

Coincidentally, Nmecha was the hero of the hour for Leeds once again in gameweek 22, coming up with an injury-time winner against Fulham as Daniel Farke oversaw a 1-0 triumph over the Cottagers.

Speaking of slender victories, David Moyes's depleted Everton side unexpectedly overcame Aston Villa by the same scoreline, as Thierno Barry's second-half strike ended the Lions' 11-game winning run at Villa Park in all tournaments.

Ahead of Monday's encounter at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Everton and Leeds.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 123

Leeds United wins: 53

Draws: 34

Everton wins: 36

First meeting 101 years ago in 1924, Leeds were the first victors in this fixture, winning 1-0 at Elland Road, and to this day, they remain ahead in the head-to-head record.

After a few meetings in the second tier in the 1950s, it was not long before both clubs were challenging for the English title.

Leeds had not yet been promoted when Everton were champions in 1963, but in the 1968-69 season, the Whites clinched their first title, with a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park late in the campaign not enough to knock them off their perch.

However, the following year, Everton knocked Leeds off the top, despite losing at Elland Road in the second half of the campaign, as the Toffees won their seventh league title, with Leeds finishing as runners-up.

Legendary manager Don Revie led Leeds to another title in 1973-74, once again taking four points off Everton that season, and that was a precursor to a dominant run over the Blues later in the decade.

Between the 1975-76 and 1980-81 seasons, Leeds won eight of the 12 league meetings, while also beating Everton 4-1 in a League Cup quarter-final.

Leeds once again dropped out of the top flight when Everton were hugely successful in the mid-80s, but the two did meet in the third round of the FA Cup in 1985, with the Toffees coming out on top on the way to the final.

In modern times, Leeds beat Everton as a Championship club in the League Cup in 2012, and that was about as good as it has got for several years, with the Blues closing the gap in the head-to-head record as they suffered just one defeat in 11 league meetings.

However, that streak came to an end in their first clash of the 2025-26 season, as debutant Lukas Nmecha scored just minutes after coming off the bench to hand Leeds a dramatic 1-0 victory.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 18, 2025: Leeds United 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Everton 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 30, 2022: Leeds United 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2022: Everton 3-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2021: Leeds United 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2021: Leeds United 1-2 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2020: Everton 0-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 25, 2012: Leeds United 2-1 Everton (League Cup)

Apr 13, 2004: Leeds United 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2003: Everton 4-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2003: Everton 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 03, 2002: Leeds United 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 03, 2002: Everton 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2001: Leeds United 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 07, 2001: Everton 2-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2000: Leeds United 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

May 08, 2000: Leeds United 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 24, 1999: Everton 4-4 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 20, 1999: Leeds United 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 12, 1998: Everton 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 11, 1998: Everton 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 06, 1997: Leeds United 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 18, 2025: Leeds United 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Everton 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 30, 2022: Leeds United 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2022: Everton 3-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2021: Leeds United 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2021: Leeds United 1-2 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2020: Everton 0-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2004: Leeds United 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2003: Everton 4-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2003: Everton 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)