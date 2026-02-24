Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'confident' of securing long-term future of Elland Road favourite

By Carter White | 24 Feb 2026 14:45

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to enter talks with Ethan Ampadu over a new contract at Elland Road.

The Whites are looking ahead to the summer transfer window, with Lyon star Pavel Sulc supposedly a target for the Premier League side.

That being said, Daniel Farke's troops face major competition in the race for the Czech Republic international, namely from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Focusing on the present, Leeds are in excellent domestic form, losing just two of their last 16 matches across all competitions.

The Whites were only denied a standout victory at Aston Villa over the weekend by a last equaliser from Tammy Abraham.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leeds looking to tie Ampadu down?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are looking to get their ducks in a row before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The report states that the Yorkshire-based club are ready to enter talks with Ampadu over a new deal with the team.

With the 25-year-old's current contract at Elland Road expiring in June 2027, Leeds are keen to secure the long-term services of the midfielder.

It is understood that Ampadu is extremely settled at Leeds and would be receptive to signing fresh terms.

The Wales international is supposedly in line for a major salary increase, given his stellar performances in the Premier League this season.

© Imago / News Images

Who else could be handed a new Leeds deal?

Netting his third free-kick goal of the season on the weekend, Anton Stach has been a revelation for Leeds.

The German is a key part of Farke's midfield and a major reason why the Whites look set to retain their Premier League status.

A new bumper deal has been already mooted by Stach, who is currently contracted to the club until 2029.