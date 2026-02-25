Leeds United vs. Manchester City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 11:18 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 11:22

Manchester City will be bidding to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they head to Elland Road on Saturday evening to tackle Leeds United.

The Citizens are second in the Premier League table, five points behind the leaders Arsenal, while Leeds occupy 15th spot in England's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Leeds vs. Man City kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Leeds vs. Man City being played?

The game will take place at Leeds' home ground, Elland Road.

Man City recorded a 3-1 victory when they last travelled to Elland Road in December 2022, while they are unbeaten away to Leeds since March 2004.

How to watch Leeds vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Leeds vs. Man City: What's the story?

This is a fixture that has been played on 111 occasions throughout history, with Man City leading the head-to-head record 50 wins to Leeds' 43, while 18 of their matches have been drawn.

Man City have won the last five matches between the two sides, and they are unbeaten against the Whites at Elland Road since March 2004.

Pep Guardiola's side must keep winning to stay in touch with leaders Arsenal, and a victory here would see them close to within two points of the Gunners, who face Chelsea on Sunday.

Leeds have only lost one of their last eight matches in all competitions, though, and they were excellent in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out.

Daniel Farke's side are six points clear of the relegation zone, and a win on Saturday would give their survival hopes another huge boost.