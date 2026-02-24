Leeds United transfer news: Joel Piroe to be 'forced out' of Elland Road following Celtic, Rangers interest

By Carter White | 24 Feb 2026 14:28

Leeds United are reportedly set to force striker Joel Piroe out of Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Yorkshire giants throughout the winter trading point.

Piroe stayed put at Elland Road in the end, with the Dutchman continuing his struggle to earn regular first-team minutes.

The attacker has only managed meaningful game time in the FA Cup in 2026, starting the third-round success over Derby County on January 11.

Piroe has started just two Premier League matches for Daniel Farke's side in 2025-26, totalling 208 top-flight minutes.

Piroe forced out of Leeds in summer?

According to Football Insider, the writing is on the wall for former favourite Piroe at Leeds in the summer.

The report states that the 26-year-old will be forced out of the club if they avoid relegation in the Premier League.

It is understood that head coach Farke will want to make room for new signings, further pushing Piroe down the pecking order.

It is believed that Rangers remain interested in securing the services of the Dutchman following their reported fondness in January.

At that point, Farke supposedly decided to keep Piroe at Leeds, unwilling to reduce numbers in the first-team squad as they battle against relegation.

Return to comfort for Piroe

As well as Scottish giants Rangers, it is said that a number of Championship sides are keeping an eye on Piroe's situation at Leeds.

The striker is a proven threat in the second tier of English football, scoring 19 goals at the level for the Whites in 2024-25 as they won the title.

Piroe commenced his Championship career at Swansea City in 2021-22, when he netted 22 league goals.