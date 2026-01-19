Leeds United transfer news: Three reasons suggested as to why Joel Piroe will not sign for Celtic

By Darren Plant | 19 Jan 2026 15:15

Leeds United were reportedly left 'surprised' when Celtic registered an interest in signing Joel Piroe.

The 26-year-old's lack of game time during the 2025-26 campaign has led to him emerging as a target for a wide range of clubs.

Despite failing to score from four starts and eight substitute outings in all competitions, Piroe has admirers in Celtic who are struggling to defend their Scottish Premiership title

As per Sky Sports News, the Glasgow giants were interested in securing a loan deal for the remainder of 2025-26.

However, according to the same outlet, there was never any realistic possibility of Piroe moving to Parkhead.

Reasons why Piroe will not join Celtic

Leeds and Rangers are connected by their 49ers Enterprises ownership group, with Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe also being vice-chairman of Rangers.

Therefore, the green light was never going to be given for Piroe to strengthen their attack of Rangers' fiercest rival.

Meanwhile, Leeds did not stand to significantly boost their position with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

With Daniel Farke eager to bolster his squad, outgoings must be facilitated that will ensure that Leeds to not face punishment for breaking any rules.

As it stands, Piroe is also of the opinion that he wants to fight for his position in Farke's squad.

Piroe made 46 appearances in last season's Championship, contributing 19 goals and seven assists.

Is Piroe likely to stay at Leeds?

While there has been talk of Piroe having a number of admirers in the Championship, clubs from the Premier League do not share the same opinion at this stage.

Piroe has 18 months left on his contract and may be prepared to bide his time until the summer when more offers are inevitable.

Unless Leeds sign a new number nine, Piroe may see value in remaining where he is ahead of the potential of agreeing a transfer elsewhere.